Off-duty PSNI officer shot during football coaching session in Omagh

LAST UPDATE | 22 minutes ago
A POLICE OFFICER has been shot in Co Tyrone.
The officer was attacked at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh, according to security sources.
It is understood the officer had been coaching a youth football team and that he was not on duty when he was attacked.
He has been taken to a hospital in Co Derry for treatment.
Sources say two men dressed in black carried out the attack.
A PSNI spokesperson said that police are currently at the scene of the shooting.
The spokesperson confirmed that a “serving police officer has been taken to hospital for treatment after being injured in a shooting incident at a sports complex just before 8pm this evening”.
In a statement to The Journal, a garda spokesperson confirmed that gardaí are “currently responding to an ongoing incident which took place earlier this evening in Northern Ireland”.
The spokesperson added: “We are working closely in cooperation with our counterparts in the PSNI.”
The garda spokesperson has since informed The Journal that gardaí have “intensified patrolling in border counties”.
Security sources say this is being done in the event the attackers crossed the border.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 8.02pm following reports of an incident in the Slievard area of Killyclogher.
“NIAS dispatched a Rapid Response Paramedician Emergency Crew and an ambulance officer to the incident,” a spokesperson said.
“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Area Hospital.”
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris tweeted that he is “aware of the shocking incident in Omagh tonight and am being kept up to date”.
“My immediate thoughts are with the PSNI officer and his family. Those responsible for such horror must be brought to justice,” Heaton-Harris added.
Meanwhile, SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood labelled it a “chilling attack on an individual serving his community”.
Ulster Unionist Party MLA Tom Elliott has also indicated the officer was shot in front of young people at a football coaching session.
“Despicable, cowardly action. No place in society for this,” he tweeted.
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson described the shooting as “terrible news from Omagh”, while Alliance leader Naomi Long said her thoughts were with the officer, his family, colleagues and all those affected by the shooting.
She branded the attack an “evil act of cowardice”.
-With additional reporting from Niall O’Connor and Press Association
