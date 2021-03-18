#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí raid suspected shebeen in Offaly

A number of people were found drinking today on the premises in Edenderry.

By Sean Murray Thursday 18 Mar 2021, 8:01 PM
Ewx36ZrXIAgBimp Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE RAIDED another suspected shebeen – this time in Offaly. 

As part of Operation Navigation, the gardaí today searched a private premises in Edenderry.

The search came on the back of alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation.

At the scene, gardaí found a number of people consuming alcohol. 

They will be issued with fixed penalty notices for an alleged breach of Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations – Restriction on the Movement of Persons.

Ewx3-zcWQAIVGoS Source: An Garda Síochána

A significant amount of alcohol, including six beer kegs, were seized during the operation. 

Investigations remain ongoing, and gardaí said a file will be prepared for the DPP. 

Sean Murray
