Gardaí raid suspected shebeen in Offaly

Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE RAIDED another suspected shebeen – this time in Offaly.

As part of Operation Navigation, the gardaí today searched a private premises in Edenderry.

The search came on the back of alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation.

At the scene, gardaí found a number of people consuming alcohol.

They will be issued with fixed penalty notices for an alleged breach of Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations – Restriction on the Movement of Persons.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: An Garda Síochána

A significant amount of alcohol, including six beer kegs, were seized during the operation.

Investigations remain ongoing, and gardaí said a file will be prepared for the DPP.