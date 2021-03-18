Gardaí raid suspected shebeen in Offaly

GARDAÍ HAVE RAIDED another suspected shebeen – this time in Offaly.
As part of Operation Navigation, the gardaí today searched a private premises in Edenderry.
The search came on the back of alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation.
At the scene, gardaí found a number of people consuming alcohol.
They will be issued with fixed penalty notices for an alleged breach of Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations – Restriction on the Movement of Persons.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A significant amount of alcohol, including six beer kegs, were seized during the operation.
Investigations remain ongoing, and gardaí said a file will be prepared for the DPP.
COMMENTS (22)