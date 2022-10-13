Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 13 October 2022
Advertisement

Oireachtas Committee recommends ban on owning dogs with cropped ears

At present there is no law in place against owning a dog with cropped ears.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 13 Oct 2022, 3:10 PM
19 minutes ago 1,618 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5892475
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AN OIREACHTAS COMMITTEE has recommended a ban be implemented on owning dogs with cropped ears. 

In a report on canine welfare, the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee said it is concerned that there are untrained people carrying out illegal procedures of ear cropping on dogs to meet market demands for a certain cosmetic aesthetic of a dog breed. 

Cropping the ears of dogs is an offence in Ireland. However, at present there is no law in place against owning a dog with cropped ears. 

According to the Department of Agriculture, authorised officers currently have no legal basis to seize dogs or otherwise sanction those in possession of such dogs, unless the owner admits to carrying out the procedure or having someone else carry it out on their behalf. 

In the report, the Committee said it is currently difficult to prosecute those who have performed the procedure unless they are caught in the act. 

“There may be a lack of general public awareness of the emotional and physical pain that occurs to a dog during and as a result of this procedure,” the report said. 

The Committee said it recommends that there is a ban on owning dogs with cropped ears. 

The Committee noted that this would require a period of amnesty and recommended that an information campaign is carried out by the Department of Agriculture to inform the public of the impact that the procedure has on a dog’s wellbeing. 

Dogs Trust, a dog welfare charity, welcomed the report published today. 

“Dogs are having their ears painfully mutilated, purely for cosmetic purposes and selling platforms are full of illegal and misleading advertisements,” Dogs Trust executive director Suzie Carley said. 

“These abhorrent practices have no place in our society and we would like to see them rapidly stamped out,” she said. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie