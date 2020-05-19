This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 19 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HSE's capacity for Covid-19 testing exceeds demand as it aims to 'significantly' improve turnaround times

The Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 Response is due to hear from a number of health officials today.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 19 May 2020, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,404 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5102189
HSE CEO Paul Reid will address Oireachtas Committee members today
Image: Gareth Chaney/Collins
HSE CEO Paul Reid will address Oireachtas Committee members today
HSE CEO Paul Reid will address Oireachtas Committee members today
Image: Gareth Chaney/Collins

THE HSE IS now in a position to conduct over 100,000 Covid-19 tests per week across its end-to-end process of swabbing, laboratory and contact tracing according to CEO Paul Reid.

Reid will today tell TDs that the organisation’s focus now is to “significantly improve the end-to-end turnaround times” to two days or less from swabbing to test result notification and three days from point of referral to a completion of contact tracing in 90% of cases. 

The HSE CEO is one of a number of officials due to address the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response in the Dáil today, with chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Department of Health secretary general Jim Breslin also due to provide updates.

Their appearance comes as the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 24,200 last night, with 1,547 people confirmed to have died. 

It’s understood that the HSE is also in the final stages of the development of a mobile application that will support contact tracing for those diagnosed with Covid-19.

Testing capacity – after initially falling below the levels required – is now in a position where its capacity exceeds demand, the HSE CEO will say.

Reid will also inform TDs that the number of outbreaks within long term residential seetings is failing. Last week, there were 33 outbreaks in nursing homes and similar settings, compared with 42 the week before. 

Breslin will provide details on how the progress made to date in flattening the curve and reducing the spread of the disease means the government is now now able to take “calculated risks” in easing restrictions and opening the country back up.

However, he will also warn that Ireland will remain in an acute emergency phase of this crisis for some time.

The senior civil servant will tell TDs that the Covid-19 response will have to be sustained for the foreseeable future and will have to be balanced with attempting to attend to other health and social needs going forward.

Workplace settings

Yesterday saw the beginning of Phase One of the re-opening of the Irish economy, with outlets such as hardware stores, garden centres and construction sites permitted to re-open.

Dr Sharon McGuinness, CEO of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), will brief Oireachtas members on the Return to Work Safely Protocol it has developed alongside other agencies to support businesses which are re-opening.

She will say that the authority will be involved in ensuring compliance with this protocol in line with other occupational health and safety requirements. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

There are 109 inspectors currently in the authority, with 67 field inspectors assigned to inspect as part of the Return to Work Safely Protocol.

When a HSA inspector visits a workplace, there are a range of enforcement actions which can arise which include – in serious cases – applying to the High Court for an order to prohibit that place of work from operating. 

McGuinness will outline how its inspection programme has been refocused to oversee compliance with the requirements in place for businesses. 

Patricia King, general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, will tell the Oireachtas Committee that it is crucial that the HSA actively utilises its powers under the law.

She will tell TDs that lives would be risked otherwise, and that the HSA must be given all the resources it needs from government to carry out a large-scale workplace inspection campaign. 

The Special Committee on Covid-19 Response is due to begin in the Dáil at 11am today. 

With reporting from Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie