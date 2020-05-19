HSE's capacity for Covid-19 testing exceeds demand as it aims to 'significantly' improve turnaround times

THE HSE IS now in a position to conduct over 100,000 Covid-19 tests per week across its end-to-end process of swabbing, laboratory and contact tracing according to CEO Paul Reid.

Reid will today tell TDs that the organisation’s focus now is to “significantly improve the end-to-end turnaround times” to two days or less from swabbing to test result notification and three days from point of referral to a completion of contact tracing in 90% of cases.

The HSE CEO is one of a number of officials due to address the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response in the Dáil today, with chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Department of Health secretary general Jim Breslin also due to provide updates.

Their appearance comes as the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 24,200 last night, with 1,547 people confirmed to have died.

It’s understood that the HSE is also in the final stages of the development of a mobile application that will support contact tracing for those diagnosed with Covid-19.

Testing capacity – after initially falling below the levels required – is now in a position where its capacity exceeds demand, the HSE CEO will say.

Reid will also inform TDs that the number of outbreaks within long term residential seetings is failing. Last week, there were 33 outbreaks in nursing homes and similar settings, compared with 42 the week before.

Breslin will provide details on how the progress made to date in flattening the curve and reducing the spread of the disease means the government is now now able to take “calculated risks” in easing restrictions and opening the country back up.

However, he will also warn that Ireland will remain in an acute emergency phase of this crisis for some time.

The senior civil servant will tell TDs that the Covid-19 response will have to be sustained for the foreseeable future and will have to be balanced with attempting to attend to other health and social needs going forward.

Workplace settings

Yesterday saw the beginning of Phase One of the re-opening of the Irish economy, with outlets such as hardware stores, garden centres and construction sites permitted to re-open.

Dr Sharon McGuinness, CEO of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), will brief Oireachtas members on the Return to Work Safely Protocol it has developed alongside other agencies to support businesses which are re-opening.

She will say that the authority will be involved in ensuring compliance with this protocol in line with other occupational health and safety requirements.

There are 109 inspectors currently in the authority, with 67 field inspectors assigned to inspect as part of the Return to Work Safely Protocol.

When a HSA inspector visits a workplace, there are a range of enforcement actions which can arise which include – in serious cases – applying to the High Court for an order to prohibit that place of work from operating.

McGuinness will outline how its inspection programme has been refocused to oversee compliance with the requirements in place for businesses.

Patricia King, general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, will tell the Oireachtas Committee that it is crucial that the HSA actively utilises its powers under the law.

She will tell TDs that lives would be risked otherwise, and that the HSA must be given all the resources it needs from government to carry out a large-scale workplace inspection campaign.

The Special Committee on Covid-19 Response is due to begin in the Dáil at 11am today.

With reporting from Christina Finn