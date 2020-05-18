Coronavirus: 4 deaths and 88 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further four deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 88 new cases of the disease in Ireland.

The latest figures from the Department of Health mean that 1,547 people have died from the disease here and the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 24,200.

Today the country began Phase One of the government’s plan for easing restrictions. This meant some construction work could start again, hardware stories could reopen and people could meet outdoors in small groups or play sports such as golf or tennis together.

Officials will be closely watching progress over the next three weeks, with a particular focus on new cases and on hospitalisations.

Under new testing criteria, from today close contacts of people who are confirmed to have Covid-19 will be tested twice, even if they do not have symptoms.

GPs have been advised to ask any patient they refer for testing to make a note of who they were in close contact with during the previous 48 hours.

This evening’s statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team broke down 24,036 cases, which have so far been analysed.

The stats show that:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,127 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 391 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,615 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,693 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,367 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,361 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Chief medical officers Tony Holohan said the lower figures must be sustained in the long run.

He said: “On the first day of Ireland moving into Phase One of reopening we have experienced the lowest number of deaths since March 27th. We have suppressed the virus and limited its impact on public health. We need to sustain this in the weeks and phases ahead.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, added: “Every death is one too many, but the collective effort to date has saved many lives. We must save more by practicing physical distancing, especially in queues and public spaces, respiratory etiquette and handwashing.”