#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Wednesday 8 September 2021
Advertisement

Goat this: Old Irish Goats reintroduced to Howth after nearly a century to help prevent fires

25 native goats have been brought to Howth Head today as part of a three-year project.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 8 Sep 2021, 1:31 PM
1 hour ago 7,512 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5543876
Herder Melissa Jeuken with the goats
Image: Orla Murray/Coalesce Ltd
Herder Melissa Jeuken with the goats
Herder Melissa Jeuken with the goats
Image: Orla Murray/Coalesce Ltd

OLD IRISH GOATS have been returned to Howth Head in a bid to reduce the risk of fires on the hill.

25 goats of the native Irish breed were brought to Howth Head today as part of a three-year project to reintroduce them to the area. 

Goats and other livestock used to graze widely on Howth Head in previous centuries, but their presence declined from the 1940s.

It’s hoped that the goats will help to manage the growth of gorse to reduce the risk of fire, as well as increasing biodiversity.

Biodiversity Officer at Fingal County Council Hans Visser said there is a “clear link between the disappearance of livestock and the decline of the heathland on Howth”.

“By reinstating grazing with goats, we intend to restore the heathland and reduce the wildfire risk on Howth,” Visser said.

The 25 goats originate from a feral herd living on the hill behind Mulranny village in Co Mayo.

Some Old Irish Goats were found among the herd in 2011 and a breeding programme was established a few years later in 2015 to prevent the breed becoming extinct.

The goats on Howth Head will be managed by a herder and sheepdogs.

The project, which is led by Fingal County Council and the Old Irish Goat Society, “will also trial, for the first time in Ireland, the Norwegian ‘no-fence’ system which employs GPS tracking to define fenceless grazing areas”

Walkers are asked to keep their dogs on a lead and not to feed the goats.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Mayor of Fingal Councillor Séana Ó Rodaigh said the return of the goats is a “natural, sustainable solution to reducing wildfire risk that also benefits the animals themselves who belong in this beautiful habitat”.

During the summer, gorse fires burned on Howth for over a month during the string of high temperatures, with around 65 acres burned between June and July.

Dublin Fire Brigade Station Officer Darren O’Connor told The Journal that years of dried-out vegetation allowed the fires to spread more easily than they otherwise would have.

“It burns with very little oxygen, it results in a lot of smoke and it’s very, very hot,” O’Connor said.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie