This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 21 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Family and gardaí 'concerned for wellbeing' of 67-year-old man missing from Dundalk home

Oliver McCloskey has been missing from Faughart since 6am yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 21 Feb 2020, 1:42 PM
58 minutes ago 2,500 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5016603
Oliver Mccloskey
Image: Garda Press Office
Oliver Mccloskey
Oliver Mccloskey
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 67-year-old man who is missing from Dundalk, Co Louth. 

Oliver McCloskey has been missing from Faughart since 6am yesterday. 

He left his home in his white Peugeot 2008 car (registration number 191-LH) which has been found parked on Quay Street. 

Oliver is described as being 5’11″ in height, of medium build, with medium length white hair. 

When last seen, he was wearing a navy jacket. 

Gardaí and Oliver’s family are concerned for his wellbeing. 

Anyone with information or who can assist gardaí in locating Oliver are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie