Family and gardaí 'concerned for wellbeing' of 67-year-old man missing from Dundalk home

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 67-year-old man who is missing from Dundalk, Co Louth.

Oliver McCloskey has been missing from Faughart since 6am yesterday.

He left his home in his white Peugeot 2008 car (registration number 191-LH) which has been found parked on Quay Street.

Oliver is described as being 5’11″ in height, of medium build, with medium length white hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a navy jacket.

Gardaí and Oliver’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information or who can assist gardaí in locating Oliver are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.