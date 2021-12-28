Ireland has not reached a peak in Omicron cases 'by any stretch', Reid says

IRELAND HAS NOT yet reached a peak in Omicron cases “by any stretch”, the head of the HSE believes.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said this morning that it appears cases of the highly-transmissible variant may have peaked in some other countries but not yet in Ireland.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Reid said health officials are “gaining experience from what happens in other countries, whether it’s in the UK, Denmark, Netherlands, Canada, who are probably further ahead in the curve than ourselves”.

“It would seem to be that there’s a peak at some stage. We certainly aren’t at that by any stretch just yet,” he said.

The Department of Health confirmed 6,735 further cases of Covid-19 in Ireland yesterday.

There were 10,404 new cases on St Stephen’s Day and 13,765 on Christmas Day.

Reid said Ireland is “coming out of the Delta wave and heading into the Omicron wave”.

“Coming out of the Delta wave, we were close to 6,000 hospital staff out with Covid-related sickness,” Reid said.

“That was down to just over 4,000 late last week. We would hope to see that come down but there’s no doubt we will start to see the impacts, as we are seeing across all sectors, of Covid – Omicron, in particular now – in relation to hospital staff,” he said.

The HSE boss said there is “no doubt now that the virus is absolutely running rife in our communities”.

The simple message I can say to listeners this morning is if you think that you have Covid, it’s most likely that you have it.

“If you are going into gatherings of people, particularly indoors, the high chances are that a significant number of people in those gatherings may be transmitting.”

The HSE is continuing to increase capacity for PCR testing as demand for tests rises.

“We are increasing capacity but the reality of it is, where the volume of the virus is now in the community, it diminishes its value as a control measure,” Reid said.

“A real, important control measure now for people is if you think you have symptoms, isolate. Seek a test,” he said.

“Yes, there are some delays at the moment but you can seek to book a test and we’re getting through a significant volume.

“The most important restriction that people can do is to isolate immediately if you have symptoms.”

As of 11.30am yesterday morning, 462 people with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 91 in ICU

9.859 million tests for Covid-19 have been completed through the HSE since the start of the pandemic, including 231,606 in the last seven days.