Vaccine registration opens for high-risk children aged 5 to 11

CHILDREN AGED FIVE to 11 who are at high risk of severe illness from Covid-19, or live with someone high risk, can be registered for a vaccine from today.

Parents of children aged five to 11 who have a health condition that puts them at risk of severe illness from Covid-19 are being invited to register for vaccination. Children who live with someone has complex medical needs or who is immunocompromised can also be registered now.

All other children will be invited to register in January.

Parents can register online – to register, you need a PPS number, an Eircode, a mobile phone number and an email address. Alternatively, parents can call HSELive on 1800 700 700 to register their child over the phone.

Children who don’t have a PPS number can be vaccinated – their parents can register them on the phone.

Once a parent registers their child, they will receive a text with details of their appointment. The vaccines will be given in vaccination centres.

In line with NIAC guidance, children aged five to 11 will be offered a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Children are given a smaller dose than the vaccine for adults. They will need two doses about three weeks apart.

In a press statement, Dr Lucy Jessop, the Director of Public Health in the National Immunisation Office said: “We’re inviting parents of children in this priority group to register their child for their free COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is being offered to children who are most at risk from Covid-19, so that they or their vulnerable household contacts can be protected first. Parents of all other children ages 5-11 years will be invited to register in January.

“Clinical trials showed that this vaccine was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 in children. All vaccines are tested before they are approved for use in Ireland by the European Medicines Agency,” Jessop said.

“We know from listening to parents that they have questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine – particularly parents whose child is not at higher risk. I would encourage parents to take time to read more about the vaccines. Parents should get their information from a trusted source, such as hse.ie or a medical professional when making the decision to vaccinate their child.”

The HSE has provided dedicated information for parents which outlines the benefits and risks of the vaccine. The HSE has also published a child-friendly comic about coming to the vaccination centre and how it works.