NPHET meeting and considering further measures after Omicron variant detected in Europe

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is meeting regularly this weekend in the wake of the new coronavirus variant Omicron being identified in more countries around the world.

The Department of Health said it is aware of reports of the new variant of the virus being detected in the UK, Italy, Germany and Belgium.

The new variant has not yet been detected in positive Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

NPHET is monitoring the situation and “currently considering further required measures”.

In recent days, a number of measures were agreed by government after details emerged of the strain which the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated a ‘variant of concern’.

The measures include people arriving from a number of southern African nations being required to home quarantine for 10 days upon arrival into Ireland regardless of their vaccination status.

They also require a pre-flight PCR test and two negative tests during the time of their isolation.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has also changed its travel advisory to “avoid non-essential travel” to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

NPHET said Mandatory Hotel Quarantine (MHQ) options “are being examined on a contingency basis”.

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that MHQ could be reintroduced in Ireland.

“If we need to move quickly here – be it with the introduction of hotel quarantine – then I think that’s something we need to do,” she said on Friday.

The first known confirmed Omicron infection was from a sample collected on 9 November. In recent weeks, infections in South Africa have increased steeply, coinciding with the detection.

This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning, according to the WHO.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The health body said that evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant compared to other variants of concern.

But it added that said it could take several weeks to complete studies of the variant to see if there are any changes in transmissibility, severity or implications for Covid vaccines, tests and treatments.