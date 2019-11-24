This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 24 November, 2019
Poll: Is on-street recycling a good idea?

Dublin City Council is considering a re-trial of street recycling bins.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 9:33 AM
5,700 Views 13 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

PEOPLE IN DUBLIN could be given another opportunity to recycle on-the-go from next year as Dublin City Council is considering a re-trial of on-street recycling bins.

The council previously trialled the idea at two city centre locations last year, but the move proved unsuccessful because of cross-contamination in the three segregated sections for paper, plastic and aluminium cans.

If the plan is successful, similar initiative could be rolled out elsewhere in Ireland. On-street recycling bins are common in many other countries.

Contamination in domestic recycling bins can be as high as 36% in some parts of the country, according to Repak, and almost half of people (47%) admit to deliberately placing contaminated waste in their recycling bin.

What do you think: Is on-street recycling a good idea?


Poll Results:

Yes, but people won't use the bins properly (559)
Yes, it will help improve habits (553)
No, it's not a good idea (40)
I'm not sure (5)




About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (13)

