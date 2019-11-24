Poll: Is on-street recycling a good idea?

PEOPLE IN DUBLIN could be given another opportunity to recycle on-the-go from next year as Dublin City Council is considering a re-trial of on-street recycling bins.

The council previously trialled the idea at two city centre locations last year, but the move proved unsuccessful because of cross-contamination in the three segregated sections for paper, plastic and aluminium cans.

If the plan is successful, similar initiative could be rolled out elsewhere in Ireland. On-street recycling bins are common in many other countries.

Contamination in domestic recycling bins can be as high as 36% in some parts of the country, according to Repak, and almost half of people (47%) admit to deliberately placing contaminated waste in their recycling bin.

