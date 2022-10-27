One dead and several others injured in Italy stabbing, including an Arsenal footballer

ONE PERSON HAS died and at least four others have been injured in a stabbing in a supermarket in Italy.

Reports from Italy say an employee of the supermarket died after a man attacked people in the town of Assago, near Milan.

A 46-year-old Italian, apparently suffering with psychological problems, was arrested immediately after the attack, according to the ANSA news agency.

Pablo Marí, an Arsenal footballer who is currently on loan to Monza, is said to be among those injured.

Arsenal has since issued a statement: “We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Marí.

“We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt.

“Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident.”

Mari previously played for Brazilian club Flamengo and in a tweet, the club has sent its “thoughts and prayers to our former player Pablo Marí”.

