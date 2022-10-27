One dead and several others injured in Italy stabbing, including an Arsenal footballer

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Updated 48 minutes ago
ONE PERSON HAS died and at least four others have been injured in a stabbing in a supermarket in Italy.
Reports from Italy say an employee of the supermarket died after a man attacked people in the town of Assago, near Milan.
A 46-year-old Italian, apparently suffering with psychological problems, was arrested immediately after the attack, according to the ANSA news agency.
Pablo Marí, an Arsenal footballer who is currently on loan to Monza, is said to be among those injured.
Arsenal has since issued a statement: “We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Marí.
“We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt.
“Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident.”
Mari previously played for Brazilian club Flamengo and in a tweet, the club has sent its “thoughts and prayers to our former player Pablo Marí”.
Sending our thoughts and prayers to our former player Pablo Marí. We wish him a speedy recovery.— Flamengo (@Flamengo_en) October 27, 2022
More to follow
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS