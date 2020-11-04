#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 4 November 2020
Advertisement

One in every five people out of work in October

Young people have been hit especially hard in the latest unemployment figures.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 4 Nov 2020, 12:02 PM
42 minutes ago 2,654 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5254718
Image: Sasko/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sasko/Rollingnews.ie

THE MONTHLY UNEMPLOYMENT RATE rose to 20.2% in October, according to statistics released today from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

October’s figure represents an increase of 4.3% between September and October.

A significant proportion of the unemployed included in the Covid-19 Adjusted Measure of Unemployment are in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), which is paid to workers who have lost their income as a result of the pandemic.

If PUP recipients were not included, the unemployment rate in October would be 7.3%, with no change from September.

Last year, the unemployment rate in October 2019 was 4.7%.

There is a particular disparity in the unemployment rate between younger workers and those aged 25 or older.

The Covid-19 Adjusted monthly unemployment rate was 45.3% in October in the 15-24 age bracket, with an equal level of unemployment experienced by both men and women in the age group.

Among people between the ages of 25 and 74, 16.7% were out of work in October, including 15.5% of men and 18.1% of women.

In a statement accompanying the figures the CSO said that the “reference week for the PUP numbers is the week containing the last Thursday of the reference month so, for October 2020, the reference week is the week ending Sunday 01 November 2020″.

“Thus, the increase in the Covid-19 Adjusted Measure of Unemployment that was observed between September 2020 and October 2020 reflects the significant increase in PUP recipients due to the impact of Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions nationally since the middle of October 2020,” the CSO said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Over 34,000 additional people are now receiving PUP as of yesterday compared to last week before Level 5 restrictions were imposed.

Currently, there are 329,991 people in receipt of the PUP, with €95.5 million paid yesterday by the Department of Employment and Social Protection in PUP payments.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said that the “increase in the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment was expected as a result of the move to Level 5 of restrictions”. 

“My department has processed and put into payment over 125,000 new applications for PUP in recent weeks,” Humphreys said. 

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie