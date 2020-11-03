#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 3 November 2020
Over 34,000 additional people receiving PUP since start of Level 5

Almost 330,000 people are now receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 3 Nov 2020, 3:52 PM
1 hour ago 3,170 Views 9 Comments
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

AN ADDITIONAL 34,000 people are now in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) compared to last week before the implementation of Level 5 restrictions.

However, the increase is lower than the rise seen last week between 19 October and 27 October, when a further 51,700 people received the payment compared to the previous week.

Currently, there are 329,991 people in receipt of the PUP, with €95.5 million paid today by the Department of Employment and Social Protection in PUP payments.

The total figure represents a rise of 34,131 people receiving the payment compared to 295,860 last week.

Accommodation and Food Service Activities has the highest number of workers receiving PUP this week of any sector, with 98,233 in receipt of the payment.

In Wholesale and Retail Trade, 51,921 people are receiving PUP, and 28,799 people are receiving it from the category Other Sectors, which includes services such as hairdressing and beauty salons.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said that the “increase in the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment was expected as a result of the move to Level 5 of restrictions”. 

“My department has processed and put into payment over 125,000 new applications for PUP in recent weeks,” Humphreys said.

The payments are made at four different weekly rates that come into effect on 16 October.

Recipients who previously earned under €200 in gross weekly earnings are receiving €203 a week in PUP.

Those who used to earn between €200 and €299.99 are receiving €250 and those who earned between €300 and €399.99 are receiving €300.

A rate of €350 is given to those whose previous earnings were €400 or more.

Level 5 restrictions were imposed around the country from the middle of last week until the start of December, with strict limitations on most forms of social activities.

Many non-essential businesses and retailers have been forced to shut for the duration of the restrictions.

Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

