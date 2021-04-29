#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 29 April 2021
Advertisement

Online vaccine booking portal will open next week for those age 50 to 59

Taoiseach Martin has said that the launch of the online portal has been a success.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 7:11 PM
9 minutes ago 1,510 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5424227
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE ONLINE BOOKING system will open next week for the 50-59 age cohort, Micheál Martin has announced.

During his speech to the nation tonight the Taoiseach paid tribute to the people who have used the portal already.

“You have responded extremely positively to the launch of the online portal, and I’m pleased to confirm that over the course of next week, the portal will open for registration to all those aged 50-59,” he said.

The Taoiseach said during his speech that by tonight, more than 1.5 million vaccine doses will have been administered.  

“That means close to 30% of everyone over 16 has received at least one dose of the vaccine,” he said.

The HSE have said people are being asked to register by age on specific days to avoid delays – the latest opening will be announced next week. 

People registering for their vaccine on the HSE website will need: 

  • Their PPS number
  • Their Eircode
  • A mobile phone number
  • An email address

People who don’t have all of these, or who would prefer not to register online, can call HSELive on 1850 241 850 for assistance with the registration process. 

Earlier HSE CEO Paul Reid said that work was being carried out on the revised vaccination plan following recent recommendations NIAC and decisions by government.

 He said the new plan – version 27 – will be finalised over the weekend and early next week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It will be a plan that accommodates the various adjustments that we have to make and continues to increase our administration of vaccines based on available supplies,” he said.

He said the HSE will have to model out the supply of vaccines and get “the best confirmation that we can” from suppliers for May and June. He said the health service is hoping to be able to strengthen the level of predictability and reliability of supply levels for each vaccine.

The HSE will also examine the use of the J&J vaccine for ‘hard-to-reach groups’, referral pathways for pregnant women and when that rollout might begin.

“We’ll continue to design the next phase of the plan based on the government plan on sequencing and prioritisation.

“We will build a plan based on continuing down through the ages based on the fact that they are known risk factors,” he added. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie