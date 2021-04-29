#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 29 April 2021
Advertisement

HSE to unveil revised vaccine plans early next week

HSE CEO Paul Reid said the plan will still focus on moving down through the age cohorts.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 1:42 PM
1 hour ago 7,345 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5423458
A healthcare worker administering the J&J vaccine.
Image: PA
A healthcare worker administering the J&J vaccine.
A healthcare worker administering the J&J vaccine.
Image: PA

THE HSE IS currently reworking its Covid vaccination plans following fresh advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

The NIAC guidance, which has been accepted by government, included a recommendation that the vaccine should be offered earlier than planned to pregnant women between 14 and 36 weeks gestation.

The committee also advised that both the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and the AstraZeneca jab should be used for those aged 50 and over.

“We’re once again working on a revised plan based on recent recommendations by NIAC and decisions by governemnt,” said HSE CEO Paul Reid this morning.

He said the new plan – version 27 – will be finalised over the weekend and early next week.

“It will be a plan that accommodates the various adjustments that we have to make and continues to increase our administration of vaccines based on available supplies,” he said.

He said the HSE will have to model out the supply of vaccines and get “the best confirmation that we can” from suppliers for May and June. He said the health service is hoping to be able to strengthen the level of predictability and reliability of supply levels for each vaccine.

The HSE will also examine the use of the J&J vaccine for ‘hard-to-reach groups’, referral pathways for pregnant women and when that rollout might begin.

“We’ll continue to design the next phase of the plan based on the government plan on sequencing and prioritisation,” Reid said.

“We will build a plan based on continuing down through the ages based on the fact that they are known risk factors.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said the HSE will aim to ensure that no vaccines are left un-used for any sustained period of time.

Reid also gave an update on vaccination figures so far and plans for next week.

Up to yesterday evening, 28.2% of the adult population have received a first dose and 11.1% have received two doses and are fully vaccinated.

He said the health service is on target this week to deliver 160,000-180,000 doses. This Saturday a GP-led clinic at the Helix vaccination centre in Dublin will administer 4,500 doses, primarily to those aged 70-79 who are due their second dose.

Next week, the target is 220,000-240,000 vaccine doses. Reid said those aged 50-59 will be invited to register “shortly”, but said he could not provide a specific timeframe for this until after the current plans are revised.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie