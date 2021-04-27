#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 27 April 2021
Cabinet to discuss NIAC advice on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Over 600,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine are due in Ireland before the end of June.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 27 Apr 2021, 9:40 AM
1 hour ago 6,757 Views 12 Comments
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE NATIONAL IMMUNISATION Advisory Committee (NIAC) has made recommendations about the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines, the Health Minister has said. 

It is reported the two vaccines have been recommended for people aged 50 and over, with some additional details still to be discussed by ministers today.

Reports also said the recommendation is for the Johnson & Johnson jab to be given to people under 50 if there is no other option available and for hard-to-reach communities.

RTÉ has reported that NIAC also recommended the AstraZeneca vaccine can be used in people over 50. Until now, it was mostly restricted to people aged over 60. 

The J&J advice could represent an obstacle to Ireland’s vaccine effort with over 600,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine expected here up to the end of June. 

However, speaking on his way into Cabinet this morning, Minister Stephen Donnelly said it is “good news” at the moment as it allows the vaccine rollout to continue. 

Donnelly said he received a recommendation “late last night” in relation to AstraZeneca and the J&J vaccine, dose intervals and other issues to be discussed by Cabinet today.  

Advice will be discussed before a final decision is reached in the coming days. 

“If Cabinet accepts it, really it’s full steam ahead. Obviously we want to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we can,” Donnelly said.  

He said the recommendations are “broadly as reported” with some additional details up for discussion.

He said if Cabinet approved the recommendations, “all the vaccines will be available for the cohorts we’re doing right now, 60 and above”. 

He said a move to people aged 50 to 59 will be moved on “as quickly as possible”.

“What NIAC are doing is they’re assessing the information as it becomes available here and around the world, and it may well be the case, we don’t know, but it may well be the case that they will make further recommendations on widening the availability of some or all of these vaccines. But for now, it is good news, it means we can keep going with the vaccine programme.” 

NIAC made the decision following meetings last week and a safety review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). 

The EMA said the “overall benefits” of the J&J vaccine outweighs any potential risks, following reports of rare blood clotting events. 

NIAC previously recommended that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine be used for over-60s only, forcing a shake-up of Ireland’s roll-out programme. 

This decision by NIAC is also likely to influence the forthcoming decision on whether Ireland will increase the gap between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna. 

Additional reporting by Rónán Duffy

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

