This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 11 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

From virtual raves to a tour around Dublin Zoo - here are some online events to check out this Bank Holiday weekend

With people being asked to stay indoors for the bank holiday weekend, plenty of events are being held online.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 11 Apr 2020, 9:30 AM
38 minutes ago 5,249 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5070682

WE’RE HEADING INTO our first bank holiday weekend in Ireland since restrictions on movement were put in place by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19. 

So, with a long weekend ahead of us and with the nation being asked to stay at home, we’ve compiled a list of some online events that people can take part in. 

Comedy show

In need of some laughter this weekend? Well, a ‘The Covid Arms’ is hosting an online comedy event in aid of the Trussell Trust this evening at 7pm. 

Starting at £2 (€2.28), people can purchase tickets for the live-stream here

This weekend’s acts include Kiri Pritchard Mclean, Mark Watson, Aisling Bea and Jonathan Mayor. 

Virtual rave

shutterstock_1257671812 Source: Shutterstock/Salivanchuk Semen

Do you miss heading on nights out? Well, Mindset & Ravers are hosting a virtual rave today, starting at 6pm and running until midnight. 

The event will be live-streamed on Zoom, so people can access the event from the comfort of their homes. 

DJs for the event include ADM Tracks, Nicco Low, Rohit Dange and Jason Brauer. 

A trip to the zoo

ZOO 804 Baby Asian elephants at Dublin Zoo Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

On Monday at 10am, Dublin Zoo is opening its virtual doors on YouTube and will take viewers on a tour to visit some of the nation’s favourite animals at the zoo. 

For those who can’t wait for Monday, Dublin Zoo’s live webcams are available to view on the website, with footage of the elephants, penguins and the African Savanna.

Fashion show 

shutterstock_244865641 Source: Shutterstock/maximus19

The Irish Vintage Social Club is a group of vintage-loving individuals who meet up for events such as brunch and cocktails, and enjoy things from periods past. 

Tomorrow, the group is hosting its first virtual fashion show. 

The event will be live-streamed on its Facebook at 3pm.

Museum tour

shutterstock_1312403099 Source: Shutterstock/RomanSlavik.com

Fancy adding some culture to your weekend? 

Well, you can explore the various wonders of the Louvre Museum in Paris and take a stroll around its exhibitions from your home. 

These tours can be done at any time of the day.

Tours of various rooms in the museum can be found here.  

Yoga 

shutterstock_1227103213 Source: Shutterstock/fizkes

There are countless health coaches and fitness instructors hosting online exercise classes at the moment, which people can follow along to at home.

One such example is Yoga Fitness Dublin. 

The company is currently live streaming all its classes. A timetable of what’s on offer is available here

Radio listening

Sleep 2 Source: RTÉ

RTÉ Lyric FM is inviting listeners to tune in on Sunday night for the broadcast of Max Richter’s world record breaking ‘Sleep’, a work composed in consultation with renowned American neuroscientist David Eagleman. 

The 2015 BBC premiere broadcast of Sleep broke two Guinness World Records for longest continuous broadcast and longest live broadcast of a single piece of music. 

The work intends to examine the relationship between music and the subconscious mind. Rather than giving the music our full concentration, listened are being asked to experience it in a state of sleep. 

The piece will be aired at midnight on Sunday night, heading into Monday morning.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie