From bingo to life drawing - here are some online events to keep you busy this weekend

EARLIER THIS WEEK, a raft of new public health measures were announced to combat the spread of Covid-19.

All non-essential retail outlets have been told to close, with restaurants and cafes told to close unless they can offer a take-away option, until Sunday 19 April.

All theatres, clubs, gyms/leisure centres, hairdressers, betting shops, marts, markets, casinos, bingo halls, libraries and similar outlets are to close.

Pubs had already been asked to close prior to this announcement.

So, with the nation being asked to stay at home and all non-essential outlets closed, we’ve compiled a list of some online events taking place this weekend that people can take part in.

The Big Screen Quiz

Source: Big Screen Quiz

Paul Redmond’s Big Screen Quiz is taking place tomorrow night at 8pm.

Originally from Finglas in Dublin, Redmond has been in the entertainment business for the past 30 years. Over the past few years, he has been running the Big Screen Quiz in pubs and venues around the country.

Tomorrow evening, he will be live streaming the quiz on Facebook.

Tickets can be purchased for €2 online here for people who wish to play along on their phone or tablet.

Bingo Loco

Bingo Loco is an innovative bingo event that takes part in various venues around the country throughout the year.

The events see rave rounds, conga lines, dance-offs and lip-sync battles take place throughout the bingo game.

Tonight at 8pm, the company is hosting The Late Late Loco live on Facebook. Bingo books are available to download here.

Online concerts

Source: RollingNews.ie

The ISPCC/Childline in association with RTÉ 2FM and some Irish artists including Hozier, Kodaline and Dermot Kennedy are presenting a two-week-long digital live music event in support of children in Ireland.

As of last night, people can tune into live 30-minute performances each evening at 7pm through each artist’s Instagram account.

The line-up is as follows:

Tonight – Danny O’Reilly (@dannythecoronas)

Tomorrow – Wild Youth (@bandwildyouth)

Monday – Kodaline (@kodaline)

Tuesday – Dermot Kennedy (@dermotkennedy)

Wednesday – Picture This (@bandpicturethis)

Thursday – Gavin James (@gavinjameslive)

Lockdown Life Drawing

Fancy some creative activities this weekend?

Well, Laura DeBarra, author of Gaff Goddess, will be hosting an Instagram Live life drawing session at 2.30pm.

“In brief – a person, a pet or you can put together a chic arrangement (living). We will then have two hours to get ready, dress up, pour ourselves a drink, fix our lipstick and then gather our seats,” DeBarra wrote on Instagram.

“I am dying at the thought of us all getting ready at the same time. We will be drawing to Donna Summer and other queens, wine optional, fun and forgetting a must.”

Drag show

Are you in the mood for some drag?

At 10pm tonight, drag queen Anziety will be bringing her monthly show SIS to Instagram Live for a ‘Social SIStance’ edition.

A number of other queens will be taking part in the event, including Faux Joli, Bonnie Boux, Viola Gayvis and Purrja.

Netflix Party

Source: Shutterstock/Kaspars Grinvalds

For those who are looking to sit back and watch to television with their friends (from a distance) this weekend, Netflix Party is the place to go.

Netflix Party is a way to watch the streaming service with friends online.

It synchronizes video playback from different Netflix accounts and allows those watching together to use a group chat to, well, have the chats.

Yoga

Source: Shutterstock/ZephyrMedia

There are countless health coaches and fitness instructors hosting online exercise classes at the moment, which people can follow along to in the comfort of their homes.

One such example is The Space Between, a yoga studio in Dublin.

The company is currently live streaming all its classes and people can sign up to (virtually) attend online here.

Running

Source: Shutterstock/CokaPoka

And finally, keeping with the health and fitness trend, Focus Ireland is taking sign-ups this weekend for its first-ever virtual marathon, which begins next Wednesday, 1 April.

People who sign up have 30 days during April to walk, jog or run the 26.2-mile distance of a marathon.

“During this difficult time, it’s important to get outside and look after your physical and mental health,” Focus Ireland says.

“Whether it takes you four hours, four days or four weeks – you decide the pace and you decide the place,” it says.

People who sign up are being asked to fundraise throughout the month to support the homeless charity.