From classes with Michael D's yoga teacher to live drag shows - here are some online events to check out this weekend

WE’RE HEADING INTO another weekend in Ireland with numerous restrictions on movement in place.

All non-essential retail outlets remain closed, while restaurants and cafes have been ordered to stay closed unless they can offer a take-away option, until Sunday 12 April.

Non-essential outlets include pubs, theatres, clubs, gyms/leisure centres, hairdressers, betting shops, marts, markets, casinos, bingo halls, libraries and similar businesses.

So, with the nation being asked to stay at home for another weekend, we’ve compiled a list of some online events taking place this weekend that people can take part in.

Online concerts

Hudson Taylor Source: David Jensen via PA Images

The ISPCC/Childline in association with RTÉ 2FM and some Irish artists including Hudson Taylor, Orla Gartland and Niall Horan are presenting a two-week-long digital live music event in support of children in Ireland.

As of last week, people can tune into live 30-minute performances each evening at 7pm through each artist’s Instagram account.

The line-up for the next few days is as follows:

Today – Walking on Cars (@walkingoncars)

Tomorrow – Hudson Taylor (@hudtaymusic)

Monday – Orla Gartland (@orlagartland)

Tuesday – Sean and Conor Price (@sean_and_conor_price_music)

Wednesday – Lyra (@thisislyra)

Thursday – Niall Horan (@niallhoran)

Art class

Source: Shutterstock/MarkoBr

Fancy some creative activities this weekend?

Well, Irish artist Alan Keane is hosting a family art class live on Facebook at 10am this morning.

Some of Keane’s work is held in private collections in the UK, US, Australia, Columbia, Germany, Switzerland and Ireland, including in government and museum collections.

Quiz

Nialler9 is hosting a music quiz on his YouTube page at 7.30pm tomorrow.

The quiz will involve six rounds of music questions about lyrics, one-hit wonders and general music knowledge.

Museum tours

The National Gallery of Ireland Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Fancy adding some culture to your weekend?

Well, you can explore the various wonders of the National Gallery of Ireland’s collection and take a stroll around its galleries from the comfort of your couch in the first in a series of virtual tours.

These tours can be done at any time of the day.

Tours of various rooms in the museum can be found here.

Yoga

Source: Shutterstock/VGstockstudio

There are countless health coaches and fitness instructors hosting online exercise classes at the moment, which people can follow along to in the comfort of their homes.

If you’re looking for something a bit different this weekend, this might be for you – President Michael D Higgins’ personal yoga teacher Michael Ryan is teaching the first in a series of yoga classes by outdoor event company Happenings at 11am today.

The class runs for 60 minutes and costs €5, which will go directly to Childline.

People can sign up for the class here.

Drag shows

Baga Chipz Source: PA Images

As many events around the world have been cancelled in recent weeks and will be cancelled over the coming months, some of the biggest names in drag are coming together to host a new digital concert festival called ‘Digital Drag Fest’.

The festival will feature drag artists such as Alaska, Divina DeCampo, Baga Chipz, Miz Cracker, amongst many others.

Each show runs for 30 minutes and access to the stream costs $10 (about €9.27) per household.

Information on acts performing this week can be found here.

Netflix Party

Source: Shutterstock/wutzkohphoto

For those who are looking to sit back and watch to television with their friends (from a distance) this weekend, Netflix Party is the place to go.

Netflix Party is a way to watch the streaming service with friends online.

It synchronizes video playback from different Netflix accounts and allows those watching together to use a group chat to, well, have the chats.

Running for charity

Source: Shutterstock/MUNGKHOOD STUDIO

If you’re planning on putting in a few miles (within that 2k distance) over the next while, you might want to do it while raising money for charity. Breakthrough Cancer Research is hosting a 2k a day lockdown challenge to raise money for pioneering cancer research. It’s encouraging people to run, jog, or walk 2k a day for 20 days before the end of April (that’s the equivalent of a marathon).

Breakthrough hopes to raise €40,000 by encouraging 2000 people to sign up for just €20. You can sign up and track your progress on theracethatnearlywasnt.ie website and app.