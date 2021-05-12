#Open journalism No news is bad news

Open thread: How should Ireland engage with China's growing global influence?

The Good Information Project will be looking at China this month and we want to know your questions about the emerging superpower.

By Brian Whelan Wednesday 12 May 2021, 1:37 PM
As part of The Good Information Project we are discussing China and how Ireland relates to one of the biggest economies in the world.

CHINA IS THE most populous country in the world, the second-largest economy (by GDP) and has the largest armed forces in the world.

That’s why we think it’s important to discuss Ireland’s relationship to the People’s Republic and want to hear your questions.

As we pointed out Ireland has been careful not to rock the boat over issues like China’s human rights record.

We will look at cultural questions like how Hollywood’s relationship to China has opened up new markets while accepting forms of censorship, to the increased surveillance of journalists.

Can Ireland benefit from China’s global infrastructure development strategy, the Belt and Road Initiative? Perhaps you have questions about their commitment to carbon targets and whether China can achieve a green recovery? 

Let us know your thoughts on China and the questions you would like us to answer in the comments below.  

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

Brian Whelan
    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie