Ireland-China relations: Where are we now and where is it going?

CHINA’S RISE TO superpower status is being closely watched by western nations eager to maintain and increase their trading relationships – particularly Ireland.

Similar to other small nations trading with Beijing, we’ve so far been careful not to rock the boat when it comes to issues such as China’s human rights records, its position on Hong Kong and Taiwan, and its increasingly aggressive stance on the world stage.

International pressure against China over Xinjiang – where it is widely recognised that human rights abuses are being perpetrated on the Uighur population – continues to gain traction, and so far Chinese authorities have refused to allow diplomats or independent investigators to look into allegations in the region.

The Chinese Communist Party (CPC) views of the matter are reflected by the Chinese Embassy in Ireland which regularly alleges that western (including Irish) media are misrepresenting China through what it calls “discourse hegemony” of the US.

Whatever the narrative, disagreements over what is happening in Xinjiang is already impacting future trade. The EU Commission recently suspended efforts to ratify the EU-China investment agreement after a volley of tit-for-tat sanctions between Beijing and Brussels.

China is Ireland’s largest trading partner in Asia but will the rising backlash against what is happening in Xinjiang province change public perceptions to the point of forcing Ireland’s hand?

What is China’s footprint in Ireland like?

And will Ireland’s seat on the UN Security Council help it flex its muscles?

We’ll look to answer these questions along with many others, as we look at the future of Ireland and China’s relationship as part of The Journal’s Good Information Project.

We want to take a factual look at Ireland and the EU’s relationship with China as the US continues its competitive approach with its perceived rival. And as China looks to continue its global diplomacy outreach we will examine trade links and how they might expand or contract in the future.

But as China inches toward becoming the world’s largest economy within the next decade, we also want to find out who’s telling the story?

The international press presence in China has been decimated in recent years. One of the most recent departures was Irish journalist Yvonne Murray and her husband, BBC correspondent John Sudworth. Press freedom groups say space for reporters to operate in China is increasingly tightly controlled, with journalists followed on the streets, suffering harassment online and refused visas.

There is also no doubt that Irish opinions of China are being shaped by the ongoing detention of Dublin businessman Richard O’Halloran in Shanghai.

Exit bans are lawful in China and the treatment of O’Halloran will no doubt also be a major concern for people looking to do business with Beijing in the future.

Of course, China and Ireland’s relationship runs deeper than trade. The Chinese-Irish community has flourished since the earliest ethnic Chinese migrants arrived from the 1950s onwards.



