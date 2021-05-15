Poll: Would you like to see closer economic ties between China and Ireland?

This month, The Journal’s Good Information Project is discussing China and how Ireland relates to one of the biggest economies in the world.

SINCE THE ESTABLISHMENT of diplomatic relations in 1979, China has become Ireland’s largest trading partner in Asia and fifth overall globally.

Minister of State for Trade Damien English recently told the China International Consumer Products Expo that it is the intention of the government to strengthen those “mutually beneficial” economic ties further.

“Agri-food is a very important aspect of Ireland’s exports and trade. I hope we will continue to see that aspect of trade to continue to grow between our two countries,” he said, as reported by local media.

The world’s second-largest economy is becoming increasingly important for Ireland with investments from Chinese companies rising by over 50% in 2019 - growth that continued throughout 2020. Likewise, China has seen a marked increase in foreign investment as nations are eager to cash in on the rising superpower – Ireland included.

However, China’s growing military and economic clout has progressively unnerved the United States - Ireland’s number one trading partner. The renewal of ties between the US and the European Union has also seen increased scrutiny of China’s Xinjiang region which faces accusations of forced labour and rights violations.

Sanctions being imposed by the EU on officials in Xinjiang in March lead to China sanctioning individual MEPs. As a result, the long-negotiated investment deal between the EU and the People’s Republic was put on ice – a move backed by MEPs who argue ratifying such a deal now damages the EU’s credibility on human rights.

