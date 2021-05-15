#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 15 May 2021
Poll: Would you like to see closer economic ties between China and Ireland?

China is currently Ireland’s largest trading partner in Asia.

By Adam Daly Saturday 15 May 2021, 9:01 AM
4,407 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5437697

This month, The Journal’s Good Information Project is discussing China and how Ireland relates to one of the biggest economies in the world.

SINCE THE ESTABLISHMENT of diplomatic relations in 1979, China has become Ireland’s largest trading partner in Asia and fifth overall globally. 

Minister of State for Trade Damien English recently told the China International Consumer Products Expo that it is the intention of the government to strengthen those “mutually beneficial” economic ties further.

“Agri-food is a very important aspect of Ireland’s exports and trade. I hope we will continue to see that aspect of trade to continue to grow between our two countries,” he said, as reported by local media

The world’s second-largest economy is becoming increasingly important for Ireland with investments from Chinese companies rising by over 50% in 2019 - growth that continued throughout 2020. Likewise, China has seen a marked increase in foreign investment as nations are eager to cash in on the rising superpower – Ireland included. 

However, China’s growing military and economic clout has progressively unnerved the United States - Ireland’s number one trading partner. The renewal of ties between the US and the European Union has also seen increased scrutiny of China’s Xinjiang region which faces accusations of forced labour and rights violations.

Sanctions being imposed by the EU on officials in Xinjiang in March lead to  China sanctioning individual MEPs. As a result, the long-negotiated investment deal between the EU and the People’s Republic was put on ice – a move backed by MEPs who argue ratifying such a deal now damages the EU’s credibility on human rights.

Today, we’re asking: Would you like to see closer economic ties between China and Ireland? 


Poll Results:

No  (377)
Yes  (211)
No interest/opinion  (41)



Let us know your thoughts on China and the questions you would like us to answer in the comments below.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

Adam Daly
