Gardaí say a further 15 pubs found to be in potential breach of Covid-19 restrictions

A FURTHER 15 pubs have been found to have potentially breached the Covid-19 restrictions, bringing the total so far to 232.

Between 7pm on Friday evening and midnight on Sunday, gardaí conducted thousands of checks on licenced premises around the country as part of Operation Navigation.

At the same time, Operation Fanacht was also conducted as part of the new restrictions that came into effect for Dublin – which encourage people in the capital not to leave the county except for essential reasons.

Over 500 checkpoints were conducted in Dublin and surrounding counties under Operation Fanacht last weekend.

Gardaí said that to date, the vast majority of licenced premises operating have been found to be in compliance with regulations and licensing laws.

Pubs that are permitted to re-open must do so while adhering to a number of guidelines.

In the case of Dublin, so-called wet pubs are not permitted to open and customers must have a substantial meal of at least €9. And, while the county is under Level 3 restrictions, all dining must take place outdoors with a maximum of 15 people on the premises.

For the rest of the country, wet pubs are now permitted to open again which removes the requirement for a substantial meal in these venues.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Deputy commissioner of policing and security John Twomey said: “There continues to be a very high level of compliance among licenced premises. This is welcome. However, some licensed premises are risking the health of their employees, customers and local communities.

“We are at a critical point in tackling the spread of Covid-19 and everyone must take personal responsibility to avoid situations that are a risk to themselves, their family and their friends.”