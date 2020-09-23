#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 23 September 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí say a further 15 pubs found to be in potential breach of Covid-19 restrictions

Gardaí also conducted 500 checkpoints in and around Dublin last weekend as part of Operation Fanacht.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 8:15 PM
8 minutes ago 1,394 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5213305
Image: Shutterstock/ESB Professional
Image: Shutterstock/ESB Professional

A FURTHER 15 pubs have been found to have potentially breached the Covid-19 restrictions, bringing the total so far to 232. 

Between 7pm on Friday evening and midnight on Sunday, gardaí conducted thousands of checks on licenced premises around the country as part of Operation Navigation. 

At the same time, Operation Fanacht was also conducted as part of the new restrictions that came into effect for Dublin – which encourage people in the capital not to leave the county except for essential reasons.

Over 500 checkpoints were conducted in Dublin and surrounding counties under Operation Fanacht last weekend. 

Gardaí said that to date, the vast majority of licenced premises operating have been found to be in compliance with regulations and licensing laws. 

Pubs that are permitted to re-open must do so while adhering to a number of guidelines.

In the case of Dublin, so-called wet pubs are not permitted to open and customers must have a substantial meal of at least €9. And, while the county is under Level 3 restrictions, all dining must take place outdoors with a maximum of 15 people on the premises.

For the rest of the country, wet pubs are now permitted to open again which removes the requirement for a substantial meal in these venues.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Deputy commissioner of policing and security John Twomey said: “There continues to be a very high level of compliance among licenced premises. This is welcome. However, some licensed premises are risking the health of their employees, customers and local communities.

“We are at a critical point in tackling the spread of Covid-19 and everyone must take personal responsibility to avoid situations that are a risk to themselves, their family and their friends.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie