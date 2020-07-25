This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 25 July, 2020
Seven arrested and €35k worth of cocaine seized in operation targeting organised crime in Wexford

Around €15k worth of cash was also seized.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 25 Jul 2020, 7:43 PM
26 minutes ago 2,194 Views 3 Comments
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ IN WEXFORD have arrested seven people and seized €35k worth of cocaine and cash during a number of searches in the north of the county today.

Uniformed officers attached to the Wexford Division were assisted by members from the Regional Support Unit, District Detective Unit and Cork Division Dog Unit during the operation.

At around 2am, Gardaí intercepted a van and conducted a search of the vehicle. Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €17,500 was seized. A short distance away, a second package containing approximately €17,500 worth of cocaine was seized after officers chased a second vehicle.

A number of follow-up searches were conducted under warrant throughout the day in Enniscorthy and Gorey. During these searches, approximately €15,000 in cash was seized.

A garda spokeswoman said: “The seven people (five men and two women) arrested during the course of the operation are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, A 1996 in Garda Stations across Wexford and Wicklow.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

