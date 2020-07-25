Seven arrested and €35k worth of cocaine seized in operation targeting organised crime in Wexford

GARDAÍ IN WEXFORD have arrested seven people and seized €35k worth of cocaine and cash during a number of searches in the north of the county today.

Uniformed officers attached to the Wexford Division were assisted by members from the Regional Support Unit, District Detective Unit and Cork Division Dog Unit during the operation.

At around 2am, Gardaí intercepted a van and conducted a search of the vehicle. Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €17,500 was seized. A short distance away, a second package containing approximately €17,500 worth of cocaine was seized after officers chased a second vehicle.

A number of follow-up searches were conducted under warrant throughout the day in Enniscorthy and Gorey. During these searches, approximately €15,000 in cash was seized.

A garda spokeswoman said: “The seven people (five men and two women) arrested during the course of the operation are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, A 1996 in Garda Stations across Wexford and Wicklow.”