Operational funding of over €21 million announced for five regional airports

FUNDING OF OVER €21 million has been announced for five Irish airports.

Cork, Donegal, Ireland West (Knock), Kerry, and Shannon airports will share in the operational funding.

The funding is being administered under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025.

It aims to provide “targeted support for vital safety and security operations at the airports, such as air traffic control, fire services and security, ensuring airports can continue to remain compliant with regulatory requirements in these areas”.

Cork will receive the biggest allocation, at just over €10.4 million, followed by Shannon at over €6.8 million.

Ireland West (Knock) will benefit from more than €1.4 million in funding, Kerry receives close to €1.8m, while Donegal will receive close to €640,000.

This year’s allocation is 41% higher than last year’s funding of around €15m.

The operational funding was announced today by Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton.

Minister Naughton said the “operational funding allocation will meet 100% of all eligible salary costs in the areas of safety, security and air traffic control at these airports in 2022”.

She noted that the operational funding is in addition to €16.4 million in capital supports which were announced for these airports in April of this year.

It brings this year’s funding allocations for airports to over €37 million.