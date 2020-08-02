This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 2 August, 2020
Sinn Féin tops latest opinion poll with Fine Gael nipping at its heels

Both parties are up since the general election.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 2 Aug 2020, 12:10 PM
6 minutes ago 984 Views 6 Comments
general-election-ireland-2020 Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar looks over at Mary Lou McDonald during a pre-election debate. Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

SINN FÉIN TOPS the latest political opinion poll, with support for the party reaching 30% and one percentage point ahead of Fine Gael. 

The Behaviour & Attitudes opinion poll published in today’s Sunday Times show’s that support for Sinn Féin is up by five percentage points since the general election. while support for Fine Gael is up by eight points since the February vote. 

The other two government parties are both down since the general election, with Fianna Fáil dropping two points since that result and the Green Party declining by one point. 

PastedImage-91256 Source: Behaviour & Attitudes

The opinion poll was based on face-to-face interviews conducted between 17 July and 28 July and represents the first such face-to-face poll since the outbreak of the pandemic. 

In terms of satisfaction among party leaders, Tánaiste and Fine Gael Leo Varadkar holds the highest satisfaction rating at 63%, up a huge 28 points since a comparable poll in January. 

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald has the next most-popular satisfaction rating at 57%, also up by a significant 17 points since the previous poll. 

Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is at 44%, down two points and behind new Labour leader Alan Kelly who is at 49%. 

Overall satisfaction with the government is at 51%. 

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

