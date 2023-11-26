Advertisement

Sinn Féin has remained the most popular party among voters since 2021.
Red C Poll
Latest opinion poll reveals a drop in support for Sinn Féin

Despite the drop, Sinn Féin remains the most popular party with the public.
PUBLIC SUPPORT FOR Sinn Féin has fallen by 3 points in the last four weeks, a Business Post Red C poll has revealed.

Despite being the party with the largest shift in support this month, it still remains the most popular party with the public at 29%.

Almost every party remains unchanged, bar Fianna Fáil who jumped one point to 16% and The Labour Party who dropped one point to 4%.

Independent candidates also gained one point, rising to 13% support – keeping their place as the fourth most popular group of politicians in the country.

Fine Gael remain at 20%, unchanged from four weeks ago, and are sitting second to Sinn Féin’s lead.

The Green Party have remain unchanged too, matching Labour’s 4%. The margin of error is 3%.

Support for the Social Democrats (6%), People Before Profit (3%) and Aontú (2%) have all remained unchanged.

Data collected by the polling company suggests support for Sinn Féin have mostly fluctuated in public support since the announcement of Budget 2023 last year.

A large spike in support was revealed half-way through the year which was immediately followed by a sharp drop in the month that followed.

Despite the fluctuation, the data from the poll shows that none of the three parties in the coalition have been able to surpass Sinn Féin in support since before Budget 2022. 

The poll was conducted between 17 – 23 November.

