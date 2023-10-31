Time-limits on accommodation for Ukrainians will only apply to new arrivals, Tánaiste indicates

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has indicated that any change to Ukrainian refugee accommodation, which would make it time-limited, would only apply to people arriving into Ireland and will not apply to refugees already here.

As part of an imminent proposal to Cabinet in the coming weeks, State-provided accommodation for new arrivals from Ukraine is set to be limited to just 90 days.

Speaking in Kilkenny this morning, Martin was asked about the possible changes and what he would say to Ukrainians who are worried that in the months ahead they will be forced to leave their accomodation.

“That’s not contemplated for those who are already in accomodation,” he said.

The Tanaiste said that the “original intention” was for the time-limited restriction to be imposed on people arriving into Ireland, rather than refugees that are already here.

An overhaul of the whole Ukraine refugee response is on the cards, with significant changes due to be made in areas such social protection, education and housing.

It comes after government concerns about the the increase in the number of Ukrainians arriving who have been located in other European countries prior to coming to Ireland.

The Journal reported over the weekend that there are concerns in government that tented and cabin accommodation options, as well site locations for Ukrainians, are running out as we head into winter.

The arrival numbers are back up to high levels of between 700 – 800 per week, it is understood.

Speaking today, Martin said that Ireland has responded “very strongly” with close to 98,000 Ukrainian refugees coming to Ireland in the past year.

“And obviously, that creates its own challenges and so the government will continue to review this and give this consideration,” he added.

The Tánaiste said all of these matters are still subject to further examination, however, he said providing education supports to children arriving form Ukraine remains a priority for him.

“I think, fundamentally we have provided a range of supports, one of the most fundamental being that children coming into the country must always be educated, must always be facilitated in terms of access to schools, that would be a bottom line for me,” he said.

While the coalition leaders have dismissed any suggestions of a split at Cabinet over the issues, the matter did result in heated discussions being held at last week’s Cabinet meeting.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe told The Journal on Friday that an announcement of changes to the Ukrainian support policy will be announced within weeks.

With the Taoiseach and a number of ministers travelling to South Korea on tomorrow, the decision will be pushed out by a week or so, it is understood.

The Taoiseach confirmed last week that one consideration is bringing social welfare supports on offer to Ukrainian refugees in line with what other European countries offer.