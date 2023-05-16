Opposition TDs condemn 'vicious attack' on refugee tents after camp burned down last week

MULTIPLE OPPOSITION TDS have condemned an attack on a makeshift camp for homeless refugees that occurred in Dublin city centre last week.

The incident followed a tense standoff between anti-immigration protestors and people supporting the homeless refugees on Friday night, with tents being torched on Sandwith Street.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he was “shocked and horrified” at the burning of refugee tents in Dublin and that he was concerned about further attacks occurring.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that Gardaí from Pearse St would continue to patrol the area around Sandwith Street and that investigations would be carried out into any violence by detectives attached to the serious crime unit.

Speaking on the plinth in Leinster House this morning, Labour leader Ivana Bacik condemned the scenes as a “vicious attack” on refugees.

“The vicious anti-refugee protests we saw taking to the streets and the terrible action in burning down tents belonging to those who have come here to seek refuge on our shores,” Bacik said.

“This sort of action is appalling. It has to be condemned outright by all public representatives and we do need to see strong political leadership on this from across parties, from across government and opposition.”

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said that the attack was an attempt to divide working class communities.

“The attack on homeless, vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees is absolutely despicable and shameful. There is no excuse whatsoever for it,” Boyd Barrett said.

“These… groups are clearly hell bent on targeting, in a violent way, refugees and asylum seekers and stirring up divisions within working class communities. They should be absolutely condemned and opposed.”

Government criticism

There was also significant criticism of the Government’s response to ongoing issues around accommodating refugees.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon hit out at the Department of Integration for not acting fast enough to provide accommodation to refugees sleeping rough on the streets.

“What we wont accept is the normalising of the Department [for Integration] allowing the scenario where people were forced to sleep in tents for the last month, become a target for hate and vitriol,” Gannon said.

“And it was only when the tents were set on fire that we then had a sense of urgency and a commitment from the Department that people would be housed.

Gannon was critical of the Taoiseach in particular over his comments that there were not enough Gardaí in Dublin city centre.

“Yesterday’s statement from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, that he couldn’t guarantee the safety of people on our streets, was an absolute abdication of responsibility.”

However, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan told reporters this afternoon that he believed there were enough Gardaí policing Dublin.

“I don’t believe it’s a lack of resources… The problem is you have people deciding to organise to effectively, in a very provocative way, attack the most vulnerable people at their most vulnerable time,” Ryan said.

“I think the Guards did a really good job, I think they have the resources but the underlying solution isn’t just a policing one, it has to be providing other accommodation and we will do that.”