This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 13 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's worst blackspot: patients in Cork are waiting 5 years for surgery

The shortest waiting list still sees patients wait more than a year for treatment, according to the Association of Optometrists Ireland.

By Sean Murray Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 630 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4679972
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/sebra
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/sebra

THE AVERAGE WAITING time for cataract surgery across the country is 29 months, but in some parts of the country people could be waiting as long as five years, according to a survey carried out by members of the Association of Optometrists Ireland (AOI).

The longest waits for this surgery can be found in Cork, with some in west Cork waiting 60 months according to the survey. 

The shortest delay was found in Sligo-Leitrim, where the waiting list is 14 months but the survey also found that more and more people were travelling to Northern Ireland to avail of cataract surgery. 

When it comes to children’s eye care, long waiting lists there could be solved with a national scheme allowing them to be treated by optometrists, the AOI argued. 

Seán McCave, CEO of the AOI, said in a statement that these figures show it’s time that “we stopped tolerating these terrible delays and took action”.

‘Belfast or go blind’

The latest figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) show an ophthalmology waiting list of 42,700 at the end of April 2019, having already rose 5% this year.

The issue of long waiting lists for cataract surgery has been highlighted on a number of occasions over the past few years. 

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has said he has booked buses to Belfast for constituents for over two years to get cataract surgery. 

Other politicians such as Cork South-West TD Michael Collins have also booked bus trips for constituents. 

“We’ve taken action by bringing a bus to Belfast for a simple procedure for a cataract operation that could have taken place here in Bantry Hospital. Really it’s a case of Belfast or go blind,” Collins said in late 2017.

Just under three-quarters (74%) of optometrists reported an increase in the number of patients travelling to Northern Ireland, the survey found. 

Looking at the treatment of children, optometrists said the average wait for public eye-care for under-12s was 14 months, with the highest waiting time of 25 months in Wexford.

Optometrists were also asked if their local HSE office or clinic had arrangements to provide an eye examination to a child aged 8-12 if they were discharged from the HSE service. 62% said they didn’t have such arrangements.

AOI president Patricia Dunphy said: “The cause of our massive and worsening waiting times is an over-reliance on public eye clinics and hospital ophthalmology departments to provide even the most basic care.

Optometrists can provide routine eye examinations, glasses fitting, pre and post-surgery check-ups in the community. Only more complex cases need be referred to clinics or hospitals. This is the model in operation across the UK and Europe and the one Ireland needs.

The association’s CEO McCave added that optometrists should be given prescribing rights alongside their UK counterparts to help drive down the waiting lists. 

“AOI has estimated that in excess of €30 million could be saved while at the same time delivering an accessible and clinically effective service,” he said.

“In Scotland, optometrists are utilised as the front line for public eye-care and they do not have waiting list problems. AOI is calling on the HSE, under the leadership of the Minister for Health Simon Harris, to reform Irish eye-care and better serve the interest of patients.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie