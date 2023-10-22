Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 22 October 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Rain
Orange rain warning issued for Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford with heavy downpours expected
The warning will kick in tomorrow morning.
9.1k
2
36 minutes ago

A STATUS ORANGE rain warning has been issued for three counties from tomorrow morning until Tuesday.

The rain warning will cover Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford and will kick in tomorrow morning at 4am and last until 4am on Tuesday.

Met Éireann said that there will be heavy and persistent rain with thundery downpours possible. There are potential impacts of flooding, dangerous travel conditions and poor visibility.

A separate Yellow rain warning has also been issued for Counties Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Roscommon. This will come into effect at 4am tomorrow also and last for 24 hours.

The warnings will follow a separate weather warning that comes into effect from this evening at 6pm and will cover Counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway.

According to the latest forecast from Met Éireann, a bright morning will make way to more cloud later on, with rain developing in the south and west later this afternoon and spreading southwest, turning heavy at time.

Tonight will see persistent rain across Munster, south Connacht and south Leinster, turning heavy at times with localised flooding possible.

Scattered showers will develop elsewhere, with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees over the northern half of the country, but it will be milder further south. 

More to follow…

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     