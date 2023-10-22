Orange rain warning issued for Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford with heavy downpours expected

A STATUS ORANGE rain warning has been issued for three counties from tomorrow morning until Tuesday.

The rain warning will cover Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford and will kick in tomorrow morning at 4am and last until 4am on Tuesday.

Met Éireann said that there will be heavy and persistent rain with thundery downpours possible. There are potential impacts of flooding, dangerous travel conditions and poor visibility.

A separate Yellow rain warning has also been issued for Counties Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Roscommon. This will come into effect at 4am tomorrow also and last for 24 hours.

The warnings will follow a separate weather warning that comes into effect from this evening at 6pm and will cover Counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway.

According to the latest forecast from Met Éireann, a bright morning will make way to more cloud later on, with rain developing in the south and west later this afternoon and spreading southwest, turning heavy at time.

Tonight will see persistent rain across Munster, south Connacht and south Leinster, turning heavy at times with localised flooding possible.

Scattered showers will develop elsewhere, with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees over the northern half of the country, but it will be milder further south.

