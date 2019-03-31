'Thinking of my donor made me really determined to achieve': How a double lung transplant changed this DCU lecturer's life

GREG FOLEY SAYS he wouldn’t have made his 40th birthday if he hadn’t had a double lung transplant in 2002.

Living with cystic fibrosis since he was young, Greg has also had to have a kidney transplant in recent years.

He says he is thankful to his donor to this day.

“The fact that somebody has given you their lungs,” he says, “really makes you want to get better, want to achieve again.”

Thinking of my donor made me really determined … to work hard, achieve more, give back something to society.