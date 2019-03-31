This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Thinking of my donor made me really determined to achieve': How a double lung transplant changed this DCU lecturer's life

Greg Foley had to get a double lung transplant after complications from his Cystic Fibrosis.

By Andrew Roberts Sunday 31 Mar 2019, 8:00 PM
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

GREG FOLEY SAYS he wouldn’t have made his 40th birthday if he hadn’t had a double lung transplant in 2002.

Living with cystic fibrosis since he was young, Greg has also had to have a kidney transplant in recent years.

He says he is thankful to his donor to this day. 

“The fact that somebody has given you their lungs,” he says, “really makes you want to get better, want to achieve again.”

Thinking of my donor made me really determined … to work hard, achieve more, give back something to society.
Organ Donation Awareness Week takes place from 30 March to 6 April this year and sees a focus on reminding individuals to talk to their families about their organ donation wishes. For more information visit here.

