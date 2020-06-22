This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 22 June, 2020
Six more people arrested and 11 bank accounts frozen by gardaí targeting organised crime

€40,000 in cash and four cars were also seized.

By Órla Ryan Monday 22 Jun 2020, 11:09 AM
44 minutes ago 5,310 Views No Comments
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/abd
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/abd

SIX MORE PEOPLE have been arrested following searches in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary as part of Operation Coronation.

The operation is targeting organised crime in Limerick.

On Wednesday evening, 17 June, further searches resulted in the recovery of €40,000 in cash, along with evidence relating to the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Eleven bank accounts were frozen, containing in excess of €200,000.

Three high-value cars were also seized along with evidence of the accumulation of wealth from suspected drug trafficking. A fourth car was seized for having no valid insurance.

A further six people were arrested during the course of the evening. Fourteen people were arrested as part of the same operation last week.

On Saturday morning, 20 June, a search was also conducted on waste ground in Prospect, Co Limerick. Two firearms and an extendable Taser baton were seized during the course of this search, all of which were concealed in plastic wrapping.

Nine people have been charged 

Nine people have now been charged in relation to the sale and supply of controlled drugs and have all appeared before court.

One person arrested for possession of crack cocaine and heroin has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Three people arrested on penal/bench warrants have also appeared before court. Five persons arrested for money laundering offences have been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

One person arrested for drug trafficking offences has since been charged and has appeared before court. One person arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

