Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 17 June, 2020
Nine arrests after major garda operation sees 60 searches in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary today

Gardaí said the searches were conducted as part of Operation Coronation, “a central plank” of the plan targeting organised crime in Limerick.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 17 Jun 2020, 1:37 PM
1 hour ago 9,880 Views 6 Comments
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

OVER 170 MEMBERS of An Garda Síochána took part in searches today targeting drug trafficking, money laundering and gang-related activities in Limerick city and its surroundings.

As part of Operation Coronation, 60 searches were carried out today by members attached to the Criminal Assets Bureau, Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation,  the Emergency Response Unit, the Armed Response Unit and Regional Dog Unit.

The premises searched were located in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary, and the operation was also supported by three teams of Irish Army Search Engineers, the Army EOD team and the army helicopter. 

Nine people have been arrested as part of this operation. 

Gardaí said Operation Coronation was established to target organised criminality in Limerick.

The efforts today were aimed at “addressing the accumulation of wealth by those engaged in serious and ongoing criminality”. 

A garda statement added that it is “part of the Limerick Divisional crime strategy and a central plank of the divisional policing plan targeting organised crime”. 

