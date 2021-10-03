Quiz: How much do you know about the origins of words?

We'll start with an old one, the roots of 'democracy' are 'dēmos' (the people) and 'kratia' (power, rule), but what language is it from? Alamy Latin Greek

English Irish

The latin word for what number gave us the name of the month 'December'? 1 8

10 12

Ireland gave the world the term 'boycott' by ostracising Captain Charles Boycott. But what was Boycott's job? Wikimedia Commons He was a shop owner that charged extortionate interest rates. He was a land agent for an absentee landlord.

He was tasked with checking if people were using gas during restricted periods. He was a body-snatcher, who dug up graves to sell the corpses.

Speaking of 'ostracise', where does that word come from? That was the ancient Greeks again. No, the Romans. Credit where it's due.

Gothic. Refers to the Ostrogoths. Low German from northern Germany.

Another one relating to Ireland, 'smashing' meaning 'excellent' or 'wonderful' comes from the Gaeilge phrase 'is maith sin' (that is good). True False

'Frostbite', 'cookbook', 'hangover', 'rubberneck' and 'hillside' are compound words made from two older words. What country did they all originate from? Alamy England Ireland

Australia America

'Moose', 'hickory', 'caribou' and 'raccoon' all come from... Hebrew Paleosiberian

Spanish Native American languages

Which of these commonly used words is Shakespeare credited with inventing? Wikimedia Commons Accommodation Assassination

Auspicious Apostrophe

Amazement All of the above (and that's just some of the A's)

How many words is the Bard credited with creating? (Admittedly, many of them may just not have been written down before Shakespeare used them in his plays.) 11 67

988 1,700

Believe it or not, the word 'battery' was given to us by one of the signees of the US Declaration of Independence. But who was it? John Adams Samuel Adams

Thomas Jefferson Benjamin Franklin

The same fella also gave us several terms relating to electricity that are still in use today. These include 'positive', 'negative' and 'charge'. That's also true. No. You're having me on now.