#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 3 October 2021
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about the origins of words?

Latin, Greek… Shakespeare?

By Céimin Burke Sunday 3 Oct 2021, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 7,971 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5562410

LET’S GET ETYMOLOGICAL.

We'll start with an old one, the roots of 'democracy' are 'dēmos' (the people) and 'kratia' (power, rule), but what language is it from?
Alamy
Latin
Greek

English
Irish
The latin word for what number gave us the name of the month 'December'?
1
8

10
12
Ireland gave the world the term 'boycott' by ostracising Captain Charles Boycott. But what was Boycott's job?
Wikimedia Commons
He was a shop owner that charged extortionate interest rates.
He was a land agent for an absentee landlord.

He was tasked with checking if people were using gas during restricted periods.
He was a body-snatcher, who dug up graves to sell the corpses.
Speaking of 'ostracise', where does that word come from?
That was the ancient Greeks again.
No, the Romans. Credit where it's due.

Gothic. Refers to the Ostrogoths.
Low German from northern Germany.
Another one relating to Ireland, 'smashing' meaning 'excellent' or 'wonderful' comes from the Gaeilge phrase 'is maith sin' (that is good).
True
False
'Frostbite', 'cookbook', 'hangover', 'rubberneck' and 'hillside' are compound words made from two older words. What country did they all originate from?
Alamy
England
Ireland

Australia
America
'Moose', 'hickory', 'caribou' and 'raccoon' all come from...
Hebrew
Paleosiberian

Spanish
Native American languages
Which of these commonly used words is Shakespeare credited with inventing?
Wikimedia Commons
Accommodation
Assassination

Auspicious
Apostrophe

Amazement
All of the above (and that's just some of the A's)
How many words is the Bard credited with creating? (Admittedly, many of them may just not have been written down before Shakespeare used them in his plays.)
11
67

988
1,700
Believe it or not, the word 'battery' was given to us by one of the signees of the US Declaration of Independence. But who was it?
John Adams
Samuel Adams

Thomas Jefferson
Benjamin Franklin
The same fella also gave us several terms relating to electricity that are still in use today. These include 'positive', 'negative' and 'charge'.
That's also true.
No. You're having me on now.
My editor is wondering when this quiz will be ready. On that note, what's the original meaning of the word 'deadline'?
It comes from the US Civil War and denoted a line which prisoners would be shot if they passed.
Wanamaker's Department Store in Philadelphia used the term to describe clearance sales.

It refers to early telephones and the fact that the line would go dead if the user didn't repeatedly charge the device with a hand crank.
It comes from the newspaper industry, where reporters were routinely shot for filing their copy late.
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Martin Droeshout
You scored out of !
William Shakespeare
The Bard himself would be happy with that.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Benjamin Franklin
Money.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich.
You could have done better but the sandwich is named after you. So, that's something.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
John Duns Scotus
You are a follower of John Duns Scotus. AKA a dunce.
Share your result:
Wikimedia Commons
You scored out of !
Nightmare
You are an evil spirit from Germanic folklore. You sit upon a sleeper’s chest and give them terrifying dreams.
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie