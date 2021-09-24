Teenage boy missing from Letterkenny since Wednesday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15- year-old boy who has been missing from the Letterkenny area of Donegal since Wednesday.

Oscar Ponsonby is described as being approximately 5’11″ inches in height with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Oscar was wearing a blue and navy Adidas hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on Oscar’s whereabouts are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.