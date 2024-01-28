Quiz: How well do you know these famous Oscar speech moments?

AFTER THIS WEEK’S Oscar nominations, we’re hopeful that Cillian Murphy is already working on his speech should he end up winning Best Actor for his role in Oppenheimer.
Hollywood’s biggest night tends to vary widely in terms of how much drama unfolds, but you’re pretty much guaranteed at least one eyebrow-raising speech per year. How well do you know your Oscar speeches?
In 1973, actress Sacheen Littlefeather collected an award on behalf of which actor who refused to attend the ceremony?
Alamy
Marlon Brando
Robert Duvall
James Caan
Al Pacino
Warren Beatty famously misread the winner for Best Picture in 2017, but who was co-presenting the award?
Alamy
Annette Bening
Glenn Close
Faye Dunaway
Liza Minelli
In 2014, which actor gave a slightly strange speech in which he said his hero was himself "in ten years"?
Alamy
Leonardo DiCaprio
Willem Dafoe
Matthew McConaughey
Daniel Day-Lewis
Who is this Best Supporting Actress winner?
Alamy
Saoirse Ronan
Quvenzhané Wallis
Quinn Cummings
Anna Paquin
How many words were in Joe Pesci's speech when he won an Oscar for Goodfellas in 1991?
Alamy
One
Three
Five
Seven
Which actor, ahead of his Oscar win in 1971, said of the ceremony: "The whole thing is a goddamn meat parade, I don't want any part of it"?
Alamy
George C Scott
Peter Sellers
Jack Nicholson
Henry Fonda
Which actress famously fell on her way up to the stage after her 2013 Oscar win?
Alamy
Anne Hathaway
Emma Stone
Jennifer Lawrence
Amy Adams
Which of these actors began performing one-armed push ups during his Oscar speech in 1992?
Alamy
Sylvester Stallone
Jean Claude Van Damme
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Jack Palance
British actress Greer Garson holds the record for longest Oscar acceptance speech. How long did she speak for?
Alamy
Three minutes and 47 seconds
Four minutes and 12 seconds
Five minutes and 30 seconds
Six minutes and three seconds
Finish the Angelina Jolie quote from her infamous 2000 Oscar speech: "I am so in love with ______ right now."
Alamy
My life
My job
My husband
My brother
You scored out of !
Oscar winner
You scored out of !
Nominee
You scored out of !
Snubbed
Advertisement
have your say