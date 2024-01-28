Quiz: How well do you know these famous Oscar speech moments?

AFTER THIS WEEK’S Oscar nominations, we’re hopeful that Cillian Murphy is already working on his speech should he end up winning Best Actor for his role in Oppenheimer.

Hollywood’s biggest night tends to vary widely in terms of how much drama unfolds, but you’re pretty much guaranteed at least one eyebrow-raising speech per year. How well do you know your Oscar speeches?

In 1973, actress Sacheen Littlefeather collected an award on behalf of which actor who refused to attend the ceremony? Alamy Marlon Brando Robert Duvall

James Caan Al Pacino Warren Beatty famously misread the winner for Best Picture in 2017, but who was co-presenting the award? Alamy Annette Bening Glenn Close

Faye Dunaway Liza Minelli In 2014, which actor gave a slightly strange speech in which he said his hero was himself "in ten years"? Alamy Leonardo DiCaprio Willem Dafoe

Matthew McConaughey Daniel Day-Lewis Who is this Best Supporting Actress winner? Alamy Saoirse Ronan Quvenzhané Wallis

Quinn Cummings Anna Paquin How many words were in Joe Pesci's speech when he won an Oscar for Goodfellas in 1991? Alamy One Three

Five Seven Which actor, ahead of his Oscar win in 1971, said of the ceremony: "The whole thing is a goddamn meat parade, I don't want any part of it"? Alamy George C Scott Peter Sellers

Jack Nicholson Henry Fonda Which actress famously fell on her way up to the stage after her 2013 Oscar win? Alamy Anne Hathaway Emma Stone

Jennifer Lawrence Amy Adams Which of these actors began performing one-armed push ups during his Oscar speech in 1992? Alamy Sylvester Stallone Jean Claude Van Damme

Arnold Schwarzenegger Jack Palance British actress Greer Garson holds the record for longest Oscar acceptance speech. How long did she speak for? Alamy Three minutes and 47 seconds Four minutes and 12 seconds

Five minutes and 30 seconds Six minutes and three seconds Finish the Angelina Jolie quote from her infamous 2000 Oscar speech: "I am so in love with ______ right now." Alamy My life My job

You scored out of ! Oscar winner You scored out of ! Nominee You scored out of ! Snubbed

