This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Oscars has no host for the first time in 30 years but is promising 'phenomenal' presenters

TV network ABC says the hostless show could be a good thing.

By Associated Press Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 8:26 AM
1 hour ago 5,114 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4479231
The Oscars will be broadcast on 24 February.
Image: Danny Moloshok/PA Images
The Oscars will be broadcast on 24 February.
The Oscars will be broadcast on 24 February.
Image: Danny Moloshok/PA Images

THE PRESIDENT OF Oscars broadcaster ABC has claimed the disarray over the lack of a host could prove to be positive for the awards show.

“Ironically, I have found that the lack of clarity … has kept the Oscars really in the conversation, and the mystery has been really compelling,” said Karey Burke, whose network is the ceremony’s longtime home.

She called the interest proof that the Oscars are still relevant.

Burke’s worries about the host-less 24 February ceremony have vanished as it comes together with a “phenomenal” line-up of presenters, she told a TV critics meeting.

Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Evans and Constance Wu are among them.

The ceremony also has box-office hits — best-picture contenders Black Panther, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born — with fans that could boost TV viewership.

Last year’s show drew a record-low 26.5 million people, a 20%drop from the 2017 show and the first time Oscar viewership dipped below 30 million, according to Nielsen records that go back to 1974.

The best-picture winner, The Shape of Water, only grossed $57.4 million in the U.S.

Burke also lauded the movie academy’s pledge to keep the ceremony to three hours, avoiding the overtime that can drain off viewers.

The host-less Oscars was a decision that everyone involved got on board with fairly quickly after Kevin Hart withdrew in December, Burke said, who’s been in the top ABC entertainment job just two months.

Hart dropped out amid criticism over years-old homophobic tweets, for which he eventually apologised.

This year will be the first time in 30 years that the Oscars doesn’t have a host. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		David Trimble is planning to take Theresa May's government to court over the backstop
    72,160  52
    2
    		Liam Neeson says he's 'not racist' after receiving backlash over controversial interview
    66,379  198
    3
    		Tyson Fury's Dublin and Cork gigs cancelled after threats of a 'repeat of the Regency'
    62,457  35
    Fora
    1
    		After a three-year absence, free public Wi-Fi is coming back to Dublin - but not the city centre
    1,285  0
    2
    		Limerick port accuses its clients of trying to kill a floating data centre project 'at all costs'
    358  0
    3
    		EirGrid wants a cybersecurity team to poke holes in its systems to prevent hackers getting in
    61  0
    The42
    1
    		Stunning strike from Carlow's Pádraig Amond inspires FA Cup giantkilling
    34,283  21
    2
    		Mourinho handed one-year jail sentence and €2m fine but will not serve time
    33,950  32
    3
    		Analysis: Ireland slip with the little details that make a big difference in attack
    27,501  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I watched 'Abducted In Plain Sight' and I have some questions
    21,102  4
    2
    		Vogue Williams' post sparked a breastfeeding debate, but would you ever question a mother's decision?
    11,245  0
    3
    		Here is every single thing you should know if you're debating whether to get braces or Invisalign as an adult
    8,877  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Dublin teen (14) accused of four violent robberies in one day
    Dublin teen (14) accused of four violent robberies in one day
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping a number of boys tells jury he has 'some senile dementia'
    HEALTH
    Opinion: Miscarriages are part of nature - so why is the subject still such a taboo?
    Opinion: Miscarriages are part of nature - so why is the subject still such a taboo?
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    INMO calls ministers' invite to talk about issues other than pay 'massively disrespectful' and 'cynical'
    GARDAí
    Missing 16-year-old girl found safe and well
    Missing 16-year-old girl found safe and well
    Two men arrested after cash, cigarettes and phones stolen from businesses overnight
    People reminded to lock their cars after 35 robberies in Cork at weekend
    COURT
    Garda Keith Harrison secures High Court order to halt internal inquiry into alleged misconduct
    Garda Keith Harrison secures High Court order to halt internal inquiry into alleged misconduct
    Man jailed for hijacking taxi and injuring garda during high-speed chase
    Man sent to trial accused of endangerment of life over alleged circumcision carried out on baby

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie