Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 14 February 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Dana Pleasant Nominees Cleona Ní Chrúalaoi, Martin McDonagh, Ross White, Tom Berkeley, Kerry Condon, Colm Bairéad, Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell, Kazuo Ishiguro and Lorna McDougall.
# 95th academy awards
Irish Oscar hopefuls gather for annual celeb-packed nominees luncheon
Also present were celebrities including Tom Cruise, Michelle Yeoh and Rian Johnson.
5.0k
0
1 hour ago

IRISH OSCAR NOMINEES gathered yesterday for a celeb-packed luncheon in LA – with Paul Mescal, Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon and Colm Bairéad rubbing shoulders with the likes of Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg and Michelle Yeoh.

95th-oscars-nominees-luncheon Richard Harbaugh The annual nominees luncheon shot. Richard Harbaugh

Every year, the Academy holds an Oscars luncheon, which sees all of that year’s nominees meeting and mingling a month before the awards themselves take place. This year, the event took place at the Beverly Hills Hilton.

2023 is a record year for Irish nominations, with Banshees of Insherin bagging nine nominations alone.

Three of the main cast of the Banshees of Inisherin were pictured attending yesterday’s event – Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon and Brendan Gleeson – alongside their nominated director Martin McDonagh. 

95th-oscars-academy-awards-nominees-luncheon-reception Dana Pleasant Nominees Cleona Ní Chrúalaoi, Martin McDonagh, Ross White, Tom Berkeley, Kerry Condon, Colm Bairéad, Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell, Kazuo Ishiguro and Lorna McDougall. Dana Pleasant

They met with Ross White and Tom Berkeley, who are nominated for their short film An Irish Goodbye. 

95th-oscars-academy-awards-nominees-luncheon-arrivals Michael Yada Tom Berkeley and Ross White Michael Yada

They also met with Cleona Ní Chrúalaoi and Colm Bairéad, producer and director of An Cailín Ciúin, nominated for Best International Feature. 

95th-oscars-academy-awards-nominees-luncheon-arrivals Michael Yada Colm Bairéad Michael Yada

“There are lunches and then there are LUNCHES,” Bairéad tweeted:

Also there was Richard Daneham, who is nominated in the Best Visual Effects category for Avatar: The Way of Water.

95th-oscars-academy-awards-nominees-luncheon-stage Michael Yada Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon, Joe Letteri and Richard Baneham of Avatar Michael Yada

Irishman Jonathan Redmond was also there – he’s nominated in the Best Editing Category for the film Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann. 

95th-oscars-academy-awards-nominees-luncheon-arrivals Michael Yada Jonathan Redmond Michael Yada

95th-oscars-academy-awards-nominees-luncheon-arrivals Michael Yada Nominees Colin Farrell and Austin Butler Michael Yada

For an insight into what it’s like to campaign to be considered for a nomination, here’s more on how An Cailín Ciúin became an Oscar contender. 

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on 12 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles – The Journal will be reporting from Hollywood as the awards take place.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Aoife Barry
aoife@thejournal.ie
@sweetoblivion26
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     