Irish Oscar hopefuls gather for annual celeb-packed nominees luncheon

IRISH OSCAR NOMINEES gathered yesterday for a celeb-packed luncheon in LA – with Paul Mescal, Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon and Colm Bairéad rubbing shoulders with the likes of Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg and Michelle Yeoh.

Richard Harbaugh The annual nominees luncheon shot. Richard Harbaugh

Every year, the Academy holds an Oscars luncheon, which sees all of that year’s nominees meeting and mingling a month before the awards themselves take place. This year, the event took place at the Beverly Hills Hilton.

2023 is a record year for Irish nominations, with Banshees of Insherin bagging nine nominations alone.

Three of the main cast of the Banshees of Inisherin were pictured attending yesterday’s event – Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon and Brendan Gleeson – alongside their nominated director Martin McDonagh.

Dana Pleasant Nominees Cleona Ní Chrúalaoi, Martin McDonagh, Ross White, Tom Berkeley, Kerry Condon, Colm Bairéad, Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell, Kazuo Ishiguro and Lorna McDougall. Dana Pleasant

They met with Ross White and Tom Berkeley, who are nominated for their short film An Irish Goodbye.

Michael Yada Tom Berkeley and Ross White Michael Yada

They also met with Cleona Ní Chrúalaoi and Colm Bairéad, producer and director of An Cailín Ciúin, nominated for Best International Feature.

Michael Yada Colm Bairéad Michael Yada

“There are lunches and then there are LUNCHES,” Bairéad tweeted:

There are lunches and then there are LUNCHES. #OscarNomineesLuncheon pic.twitter.com/lYtcOmjQIg — Colm Bairéad (@ColmBairead) February 14, 2023

Also there was Richard Daneham, who is nominated in the Best Visual Effects category for Avatar: The Way of Water.

Michael Yada Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon, Joe Letteri and Richard Baneham of Avatar Michael Yada

Irishman Jonathan Redmond was also there – he’s nominated in the Best Editing Category for the film Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Michael Yada Jonathan Redmond Michael Yada

Michael Yada Nominees Colin Farrell and Austin Butler Michael Yada

For an insight into what it’s like to campaign to be considered for a nomination, here’s more on how An Cailín Ciúin became an Oscar contender.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on 12 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles – The Journal will be reporting from Hollywood as the awards take place.