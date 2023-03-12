LIVEBLOG: All of the updates from the 95th Academy Awards

AFTER ALL THE hype, speculation, and breathless publicity campaigns, we have finally reached the most important night in Hollywood’s calendar.

At midnight tonight (Irish time), the 95th Academy Awards will kick off in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, and Irish representation in the auditorium has never been stronger. All the details on how you can watch from Ireland can be found here.

There are 14 nominations for Irish filmmakers, including nine different nominations for The Banshees of Inisherin, and acting noms for Barry Keoghan, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Paul Mescal and Colin Farrell.

Both Farrell and Keoghan have picked up awards earlier in the season, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe respectively, leading to some speculation that either could end the night as Ireland’s first Oscar-winner since Daniel Day Lewis won Best Actor for his performance in Lincoln (2012).

The Journal reporter Aoife Barry has been chronicling events on the ground in LA all week, and will be updating us live from both the red carpet and the winners’ room during the ceremony.

We’ll also have our liveblog running throughout the night, and while we can’t promise a Will Smith storming the stage or Warren Beatty reading out the wrong winner in the Best Picture category, we can promise to keep you abreast of all the night’s major moments (while quietly crossing our fingers that something sufficiently mad might happen).

Tonight’s ceremony begins at midnight Ireland time so kick-off is a while away yet, but we’re starting to see the first few images of Irish filmmakers in their literal Sunday best for tonight’s red carpet. TG4 shared this photo of the cast and crew of An Cailín Ciúin, which is nominated for Best International Feature. 💚💚💚 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5KIzywZwoU — TG4TV🪬 (@TG4TV) March 12, 2023 We’ve also had outfit confirmation from our own Aoife Barry, who is ready for a very long night of reporting ahead. A reminder that you can follow Aoife on Twitter here for updates from the red carpet and beyond. The rest of us, working through the night in Dublin, are graciously and commendably suppressing our envy. Thought I’d lost my passport mere minutes before this pic https://t.co/SZIwxMclhq — Aoife Barry (@sweetoblivion26) March 12, 2023

Advertisement