Quiz: How well do you remember 20 years of Other Voices?

Dingle has been the setting of many great performances over the years.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 1 Jan 2022, 10:00 PM
OTHER VOICES CELEBRATED its 20th year in 2021.

The much loved music festival has hosted many special performances in Dingle over the last two decades, but how well do you remember them?

This is only a snapshot of years gone by at the festival, let us know your favourite OV performances in the comment section below.

The late, great Amy Winehouse delivered one of the most famous sets in St James's Church. What year did she perform?
Alamy Stock Photo
2004
2005

2006
2007
Winehouse performed with just bass and guitar accompaniment. Why was her drummer not there?
Amy Winehouse/YouTube
He was sick
He was delayed by bad weather

His drum kit got lost when being shipped to Ireland
He had a fight with the guitarist before the show
Bell X1 have played at Other Voices several times, but with which band did Paul Noonan take to the stage at the 2021 festival?
Alamy Stock Photo
And So I Watch You From Afar
All Tvvins

HousePlants
Everything Everything
Sim Simma Soundsystem performed at which famous Kerry location in December 2019?
Other Voices/YouTube
Conor Pass
Killarney National Park

Great Blasket Island
Healy Rae's Bar
Which fast food outlet did global pop star CMAT perform in for the 2020 festival?
Other Voices/YouTube
The Fish Box
Reel Dingle Fish

Harrington's Chipper
Murphy's Ice Cream
Conor O’Brien has performed with Villagers at OV many times but first appeared at the festival with The Immediate in which year?
Alamy Stock Photo
2005
2006

2007
2008
When did Villagers make their first of many appearances at Other Voices?
Alamy Stock Photo
2008
2009

2010
2011
They enjoyed the experience so much they extended their stay in Dingle, but what year did The National perform in St James's Church?
Alamy Stock Photo
2010
2011

2012
2013
As part of Courage 2020 - when the festival moved primarily online because of the pandemic - which venue did Lisa Hannigan, Iarla Ó Lionáird and Steve Cooney, Denise Chaila, and Colm Mac Con Iomaire perform in?
Alamy Stock Photo
The National Concert Hall
The RHA Gallery

The National Gallery of Ireland
The Irish Museum of Modern Art
In which location has Other Voices held spin-off concerts over the years?
Other Voices
Ballina, Mayo
Berlin, Germany

Derry, Northern Ireland
All of the above
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top dog
You nailed it, well done!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic dolphin
Good job!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Ewe must be joking
Baaaaaad!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
A shell of a bad effort!
Share your result:

