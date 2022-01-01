Quiz: How well do you remember 20 years of Other Voices?

OTHER VOICES CELEBRATED its 20th year in 2021.

The much loved music festival has hosted many special performances in Dingle over the last two decades, but how well do you remember them?

This is only a snapshot of years gone by at the festival, let us know your favourite OV performances in the comment section below.

The late, great Amy Winehouse delivered one of the most famous sets in St James's Church. What year did she perform? Alamy Stock Photo 2004 2005

2006 2007 Winehouse performed with just bass and guitar accompaniment. Why was her drummer not there? Amy Winehouse/YouTube He was sick He was delayed by bad weather

His drum kit got lost when being shipped to Ireland He had a fight with the guitarist before the show Bell X1 have played at Other Voices several times, but with which band did Paul Noonan take to the stage at the 2021 festival? Alamy Stock Photo And So I Watch You From Afar All Tvvins

HousePlants Everything Everything Sim Simma Soundsystem performed at which famous Kerry location in December 2019? Other Voices/YouTube Conor Pass Killarney National Park

Great Blasket Island Healy Rae's Bar Which fast food outlet did global pop star CMAT perform in for the 2020 festival? Other Voices/YouTube The Fish Box Reel Dingle Fish

Harrington's Chipper Murphy's Ice Cream Conor O’Brien has performed with Villagers at OV many times but first appeared at the festival with The Immediate in which year? Alamy Stock Photo 2005 2006

2007 2008 When did Villagers make their first of many appearances at Other Voices? Alamy Stock Photo 2008 2009

2010 2011 They enjoyed the experience so much they extended their stay in Dingle, but what year did The National perform in St James's Church? Alamy Stock Photo 2010 2011

2012 2013 As part of Courage 2020 - when the festival moved primarily online because of the pandemic - which venue did Lisa Hannigan, Iarla Ó Lionáird and Steve Cooney, Denise Chaila, and Colm Mac Con Iomaire perform in? Alamy Stock Photo The National Concert Hall The RHA Gallery

The National Gallery of Ireland The Irish Museum of Modern Art In which location has Other Voices held spin-off concerts over the years? Other Voices Ballina, Mayo Berlin, Germany

