Over €1.1 million worth of cannabis seized in separate searches by gardaí and Revenue officers

MORE THAN €1.1 million worth of cannabis has been seized in separate searches across Athlone, Dublin, Kildare, and Shannon Airport.

In Dublin yesterday, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises seized 14.2 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of almost €285,000.

The drugs were discovered in parcels which had originated in Thailand and were destined for addresses in Dublin.

In a separate operation yesterday, and with the assistance of detector dog Enzo, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone seized 11.8 kilograms of herbal cannabis.

Advertisement

The drugs, with an estimated value of €236,000, were discovered in parcels originating from France and Spain and were destined for addresses in Dublin and Galway.

In a separate operation during the course of this week, Revenue officers also seized 4.5 kilograms of herbal cannabis at Shannon Airport, with the assistance of detector dog Harley.

Detector dog Harley Revenue Revenue

The drugs had an estimated value of €90,000, were discovered in parcels originating from the USA and destined for addresses in Clare, Limerick and Cork.

Gardaí also seized around €500,000 of cannabis yesterday in the Clane area of Kildare.

A woman in her late 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a Garda Station in the Kildare Region.