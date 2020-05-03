Simon Harris says he's aware of the impact of cocooning is having on over 70s

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has said that those aged over 70s are “a resilient generation”, adding that he is aware the impact of cocooning is having on their lives.

He said they have to know that the reason they are being asked to stay at home is because doctors have said they are more at risk from the virus.

On Friday evening, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said those over the age of 70 will be able to leave their homes from Tuesday, 5 May, for a walk or drive within 5km of their homes if the maintain distance from other people.

Speaking to reporters today, Harris said: “But I also want them to know this, that there is also hope for that generation in terms of this virus, because we’re going to monitor very very carefully and on a regular basis, what cocooning actually means.

“And make sure that we can evolve the concept at the appropriate time.”

He said that from Tuesday, advice will be provided about how they can safely exercise while cocooning.

He pointed to phase two of the government’s five-phase plan to lift restrictions, and said:

We want to allow people to safely visit your home in smaller groups and for a small period of time, so maybe people who live nearby, maybe your grandkids, might call to see you again.

“We do not need intergenerational division, but solidarity.”

- with reporting from Christina Finn