This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 3 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Simon Harris says he's aware of the impact of cocooning is having on over 70s

The Health Minister called the over-70 group a “resilinet generation.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 3 May 2020, 6:30 AM
40 minutes ago 1,238 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5090396
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/absolut
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/absolut

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has said that those aged over 70s are “a resilient generation”, adding that he is aware the impact of cocooning is having on their lives.

He said they have to know that the reason they are being asked to stay at home is because doctors have said they are more at risk from the virus.

On Friday evening, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said those over the age of 70 will be able to leave their homes from Tuesday, 5 May, for a walk or drive within 5km of their homes if the maintain distance from other people.

Speaking to reporters today, Harris said: “But I also want them to know this, that there is also hope for that generation in terms of this virus, because we’re going to monitor very very carefully and on a regular basis, what cocooning actually means.

“And make sure that we can evolve the concept at the appropriate time.”

He said that from Tuesday, advice will be provided about how they can safely exercise while cocooning.

He pointed to phase two of the government’s five-phase plan to lift restrictions, and said:

We want to allow people to safely visit your home in smaller groups and for a small period of time, so maybe people who live nearby, maybe your grandkids, might call to see you again.

“We do not need intergenerational division, but solidarity.”

- with reporting from Christina Finn

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie