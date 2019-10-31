Public appeal to find man missing from Crumlin since 5 September

GARDAÍ IN CRUMLIN are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Owen Costello.

The 29-year-old, who is missing from his home in Crumlin, was last seen on the evening of Thursday 5 September in Dún Laoghaire.

Owen is described as approximately 6′ 1” in height, of slim build, with short blonde hair.

He also has a scar on his left cheek.

When last seen Owen was wearing light grey tracksuit bottoms, a plain blue t-shirt, a dark bubble jacket and grey Nike runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 6666200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.