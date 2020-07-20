Coronavirus: Vaccine found to be 'safe and induces an immune reaction' in early stages of UK trial

A TRIAL OF a potential vaccine to protect against Covid-19 has shown it to be safe and that it induces an immune reaction, according to preliminary results published today.

Researchers at Oxford University conducted a Phase 1/2 trial involving 1,077 healthy adults found the vaccine induced strong antibody and T cell immune responses for up to 56 days.

The trial is at too early a stage to be sure if it could meet the requirements needed for an effective vaccine against Covid-19. It is still likely to be some time before this or any vaccine becomes available.

The results, however, are being described as encouraging as the response it provoked in the body show this vaccine could find and attack the virus in our cells.

Lead author of the study published in the Lancet today, Professor Andrew Pollard explained: “The immune system has two ways of finding and attacking pathogens – antibody and T cell responses. This vaccine is intended to induce both, so it can attack the virus when it’s circulating in the body, as well as attacking infected cells.

We hope this means the immune system will remember the virus, so that our vaccine will protect people for an extended period. However, we need more research before we can confirm the vaccine effectively protects against SARS-CoV-2 infection, and for how long any protection lasts.

The next step will be to proceed to Phase Three trials, which are more in-depth and usually involve a greater number of participants. For medicines to be deemed effective and be given regulatory approval, a set of rigorous tests and data must be obtained.

Study co-author Professor Sarah Gilbert said: “There is still much work to be done before we can confirm if our vaccine will help manage the Covid-19 pandemic, but these early results hold promise.