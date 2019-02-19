This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mandate expects up to €70k 'winnings' from Paddy Power in denial of rest break cases

The union has lodged 78 seperate cases against the betting company.

By Gordon Deegan Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 5:38 PM
1 hour ago 5,457 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4502326
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

THE MANDATE UNION said it expects members to get €60,000 to €70,000 in compensation from Paddy Power Betfair plc concerning the denial of rest break cases for staff.

Divisional Organiser with Mandate, Robert McNamara made the prediction today after a second tranche of decisions by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has ordered the Paddy Power business to pay 11 workers a cumulative €10,100 in compensation for the denial of rest breaks.

McNamara said that in total Mandate has lodged 78 separate cases on behalf of members and expects awards of €60,000 to €70,000 when all the cases are completed for its members based on the awards to date.

McNamara said to date the WRC has made rulings concerning 42 cases resulting in €38,000 in awards made against the Paddy Power business.

In the latest rulings made by the WRC, the Commission has ordered Paddy Power Betfair plc pay over €1,000 in respect of eight claimants – mainly managers and deputy managers; €800 in one other case and €650 in two remaining cases.

McNamara said that in relation to an earlier tranche of decisions, Paddy Power Betfair plc initially appealed the rulings to the Labour Court but then withdrew the appeals and paid over the monies.

McNamara said that he does not expect appeals in relation to the latest tranche of decisions. He said: “I can’t see any scope for appeals.”

He added that he was ‘very happy’ with the latest batch of decisions by the WRC.

Mandate has taken the cases under the Organisation of Time Act and McNamara said that the numbers that Mandate represent at the Paddy Power business has increased sharply to 300 in the wake of the successful cases.

He said that the union is considering taking further ‘denial of rest break’ cases on behalf of members.

Since the first decisions last July, Paddy Power Betfair plc informed staff of rest break entitlements that include a 15 minute break when a worker has worked for 4 ½ hours and if a staff members works more than six hours, workers are entitled to 30 minute break.

At the WRC, Mandate argued that the workers have not received their statutory break entitlements throughout the course of their employment.

At the hearings, Mandate stated that Paddy Power Betfair does not have a clocking facility in operation in their stores, nor does the firm have any documentation to prove that the workers have taken rest breaks.

At the WRC, the employer argued that the workers have received their rest break entitlements and its position has at all times been, and continues to be, in full compliance with its obligations under the Act.

In the cases where the awards were made, the WRC ruled that the employer does not keep appropriate records to show that employees are getting the breaks to which they are entitled.

A spokesman for Paddy Power Betfair plc said today: “We have systems in place to enable employees to take their breaks, and we will continue to ensure that our employees get them. We are disappointed with this ruling but we will be abiding by it and reviewing our processes accordingly.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Baldwin says Trump's comments could be a 'threat' to his safety after president's fury at TV skit
    100,217  92
    2
    		Living in Britain? Fancy a new Porsche post-Brexit? We've some bad news for you
    42,619  43
    3
    		'Why can't I find comfortable, sweat-resistant, appropriate sportsgear? I'm a woman'
    41,845  78
    Fora
    1
    		An Post is planning to roll out Parcel Motel-style delivery lockers
    489  0
    2
    		Weight loss tea maker Miss Fit has shut up shop weeks after a recall of 'misleading' products
    77  0
    3
    		Incoming rules will urge Ireland to screen foreign investment for possible security risks
    51  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Chelsea v Man United, FA Cup fifth round
    40,398  23
    2
    		'I never hid!' - Rose Volante ready to halt Katie Taylor's march in unification clash
    38,348  12
    3
    		Man-of-the-match Pogba hits 14th goal of the season as Man United dump Chelsea out of FA Cup
    31,233  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everything you need to know if you're completely baffled by what's going on with Jussie Smollett
    6,586  1
    2
    		Khloé Kardashian wants you to know that manicures and motherhood can co-exist
    5,312  1
    3
    		So, the Kardashians are trademarking their wee sprogs' names... it's The Dredge
    4,441  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Baby who saw mother covered in blood after incident at rugby club awarded €20k damages
    Baby who saw mother covered in blood after incident at rugby club awarded €20k damages
    Insect expert says tank where body was found was opened weeks prior to discovery
    Property developer who owed more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties receives 240 hours community service
    GARDAí
    Woman threatened with knife as car stolen in early morning robbery
    Woman threatened with knife as car stolen in early morning robbery
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas
    DUBLIN
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews gets nod ahead of two other ex-ministers to run for MEP in Dublin
    IRELAND
    'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'
    'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'
    Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie