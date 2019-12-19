This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 19 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Family and gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of 86-year-old man missing from Co Limerick

Paddy Rainsford was last seen leaving his home at Annagh, Lisnagry at 7.30pm yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 6:11 PM
33 minutes ago 1,700 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4942223
Paddy Rainsford
Image: Garda Press Office
Paddy Rainsford
Paddy Rainsford
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING assistance from the public in locating an 86-year-old man missing from Co Limerick. 

Paddy Rainsford was last seen leaving his home at Annagh, Lisnagry at 7.30pm yesterday. 

He was driving a dark blue Skoda Rapid car with the registration 161-L-98.

It was his intention to drive to the Birdhill/Bohar area of north Tipperary to play cards but he never arrived. 

Paddy is described as being 5’10″ in height, of medium build, with grey hair and blue eyes. 

His family and gardaí are concerned for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition. 

Anyone who may have seen Paddy or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Newport Garda Station on 061 378 102, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie