Family and gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of 86-year-old man missing from Co Limerick

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING assistance from the public in locating an 86-year-old man missing from Co Limerick.

Paddy Rainsford was last seen leaving his home at Annagh, Lisnagry at 7.30pm yesterday.

He was driving a dark blue Skoda Rapid car with the registration 161-L-98.

It was his intention to drive to the Birdhill/Bohar area of north Tipperary to play cards but he never arrived.

Paddy is described as being 5’10″ in height, of medium build, with grey hair and blue eyes.

His family and gardaí are concerned for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone who may have seen Paddy or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Newport Garda Station on 061 378 102, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.