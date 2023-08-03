Paint daubed on rainbow pedestrian crossing in Derry being treated as a hate crime

POLICE IN THE North are treating as a hate crime an incident where paint appears to have been daubed on a rainbow road crossing in Derry.

In September of 2021, Derry became home to the first rainbow pedestrian crossing in the North.

It’s placed on a road that links Guildhall with the city’s Peace Bridge.

In a statement to The Journal, Derry City & Strabane Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “Police are investigating what appears to be paint on the rainbow crossing on Foyle Embankment in the city.

“This is being investigated as criminal damage and we are treating it as a hate crime at this time.”

She appealed to anyone who may have further information to make contact with police in Derry.

Advertisement

Local SDLP councillor Rory Farrell said there is a “real anger” in Derry after the alleged vandalism of the rainbow crossing.

“There is anger, sadness and a real sense of disappointment in Derry after this vandalism of the rainbow crossing in our city centre,” said Farrell.

“This is a city that is renowned for the warm welcome it extends to everyone, including our LGBT+ community and I’d like to express my solidarity with them.

“Derry has a vibrant LGBT+ community and they should not feel intimidated as a result of this incident.”

He warned that the alleged vandalism “comes in the context of increasing attacks on LGBT+ people across these islands and around the world”.

“We need to send a clear message that this kind of hate will not be tolerated in our city, particularly ahead of our Pride festival later this month,” said the SDLP councillor.

“The people who carried out this attack do not speak for the people of Derry and I would urge anyone with any information about this to come forward to police.”