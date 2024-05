A MAN IS in custody this evening after he allegedly climbed over the fence into Leinster House in an attempt to remove the Palestinian flag that was flying there.

Earlier today, the Palestinian flag was raised outside Leinster House, ahead of the Ireland formally recognising the State of Palestine.

The flag can be seen from the Merrion Square entrance to the parliament and flies alongside the European Union flag and the Ukrainian flag.

It is understood that a man came over the fence in an alleged attempt to remove the flag.

He was spotted by security making his way across the grass before being apprehended by gardaí and security staff.

It is understood the man is now in custody.

At Cabinet this morning, the Government officially decided that it recognises Palestine as a sovereign and independent state and agreed to establish full diplomatic relations between Dublin and Ramallah.

The move, announced by Taoiseach Simon Harris last week alongside Spain and Norway, will see full diplomatic relations established between the two states.

Harris said at the time that the Palestinian people deserve a future of peace and hope rather than suffering. He added that the people of Israel deserve the same.

With reporting from Christina Finn and Jane Matthews